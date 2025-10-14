'We Decided To Give Our Employees What Matters Most -- Their Own Time To Celebrate Life'

'For us, it's not always about chasing revenue. It's about sustaining happiness and energy, because that's what drives long-term growth.'

IMAGE: Elite Marque's Rajat Grover (bearded, centre) with his team. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elite Marque

Meet Rajat Grover, the founder of Elite Marque, a Delhi-based communications company, who has set social media agog by giving his employees a nine-day Diwali holiday and is, in a way, showing the way to Indian corporates in how to build a strong, unbreakable employer-employee relationship that not only takes care of employee well-being but also ensures that business, revenues and profit generation does not have to always come at the cost of employees' well-being.

"When you trust and empower your people, they respond with sincerity and humility and if you lead with that humility itself, your team will lead you to growth." says Rajat.

"Empathy is everything and it could take you to great heights. For me, employee well-being isn't just a talking point, it's the foundation of any business. You may be responsible for bringing in clients, but who sustains them? Your people. When their well-being is cared for, everything else naturally falls into place," Rajat tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff over the phone.

While most of corporate India typically grants a two-day Diwali break, Elite Marque, a Delhi-based PR and corporate communications firm, has announced an unprecedented nine-day holiday for its employees from October 18 to 26. Grover's decision reflects a philosophy rooted in empathy, gratitude and a belief that people come before profit.

With a 95% women-led workforce, the company has already introduced progressive initiatives such as menstrual leave and flexible work arrangements. Grover believes that when organisations lead with humility and trust, they gain far more, in loyalty, performance and a culture that genuinely inspires.

Corporate India usually observes a two-day Diwali break. What made you decide on a nine-day holiday for your employees? Was it instinct, strategy, or both?

It wasn't about policy or planning. We wanted to keep it simple, which is to give people time. At Elite Marque, we believe celebrations shouldn't feel transactional. Wishing 'Happy Diwali' and handing out bonuses shouldn't be the end of it. We wanted to do something heartfelt.

Diwali isn't just one day, it's a time of togetherness, of Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, of being with family. So, we decided to give our employees what matters most -- their own time and space to celebrate life.

They dedicate themselves to work every single day, but festivals are meant for family. This is the time when loved ones come together and I want them to be fully present for those moments.

What was your HR team's reaction to this announcement?

Our HR executive posted about it on LinkedIn. She was pleasantly surprised -- she hadn't expected such a move. Having recently joined eight months ago, she assumed we'd follow standard corporate practice with one or two days of leave.

When I told her to give everyone nine days off, she was initially unsure since it was a big step. But once I explained our philosophy at Elite Marque, she completely resonated with it.

She mentioned it made her proud to be part of a company that genuinely believes in people-first culture.

What has been the reaction from your employees and their families?

This came as a delightful surprise to everyone, giving them the perfect opportunity to truly disconnect and spend quality time with their families and loved ones. Many team members took to LinkedIn to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation and honestly, that means more to me than I could have ever asked for.

Apart from Delhi, our employees also come from different cities, places like Kanpur and Dehradun and many of them are travelling home for the festive break. If they get to spend this time with their parents, I think that's emotionally the best reward we could offer.

Your email to staff was witty and warm, urging them to binge family dramas and break records. Do you believe humour and empathy are underrated tools in corporate leadership?

Absolutely. I want to emphasise that we're living in that time where empathy matters more than ever. You can't speak harshly or dismissively to anyone; kindness and respect go a long way. I draw a lot from spirituality, which teaches us to give without expecting anything in return.

When you consistently give, people naturally start giving back and it creates a cycle of positivity.

There's a saying I deeply believe in: If you wear green-tinted glasses, you'll see the world in green. Similarly, if you approach life with kindness and humility, you'll see that reflected everywhere around you.

God has been generous to us, and I feel that in corporate culture, beyond religious practices, we must embody humility and a sense of humour.

Many organisations focus on rigid structures and protocols, but I believe the essence of leadership lies in bringing people together with empathy and laughter.

Most CEOs worry about revenues or productivity taking a hit with such a long holiday. How are you ensuring Elite Marque stays on track during this festive pause?

Our people are the heart of Elite Marque. They give their best every single day because they know the leadership that I bring myself along with our senior team and stand firmly with them. When they dedicate so much to the company throughout the year, it's only right that we pause and give back.

Our clients understand and support this approach as well. I believe that when one organisation leads with empathy and prioritises its people, others will take note.

If we can inspire even a few companies to put their employees' well-being first, that's a change truly worth initiating

How are your clients reacting to this decision?

Every client has shared in our group that this initiative by Elite Marque is truly commendable and congratulated us. We invest deeply in our client relationships and the bonds we've built are strong. Even if work is delayed by a day or two, our clients understand because trust forms the foundation of everything we do.

Trust is paramount -- whether between employer and employee or client and agency. Without it, nothing functions effectively and with it, everything falls into place.

What positive impact do you expect this extended break to have on your team's morale, creativity, and performance?

This is about responsibility. Giving our employees the break they truly deserve. We want them to return with energy, enthusiasm and genuine smiles.

Typically, companies hesitate to offer such benefits, fearing they might be misunderstood. But when an organisation takes this step, it genuinely uplifts employees. They become happier, refer others and we're already seeing an encouraging number of resumes coming in. It creates a positive ripple effect.

For us, it's not always about chasing revenue. It's about sustaining happiness and energy, because that's what drives long-term growth.

Do you see this move as a cultural differentiator for Elite Marque?

We are a people-centric company and taking care of our employees is at the heart of everything we do. We firmly believe that people drive the business and when you take care of your team, they take care of the organisation. That's exactly what we practice.

Naturally, there are times when (tough) policies need to be implemented, but because of initiatives like this, employees understand and support them.

As we grow and introduce new policies, that trust and alignment only strengthen. Our true differentiator is that we place people at the centre of everything we do.

As a founder, what lessons from your entrepreneurial journey pushed you to put people and their wellbeing at the centre of such decisions?

IMAGE: Elite Marque's Rajat Grover. Photograph: Kind courtesy Elite Marque

In the corporate world, middle management often faces communication gaps and leadership may not always have the bandwidth to focus on people. That's where empathy and trust become critical.

When leadership is strong and generous, giving credit where it's due can transform the entire corporate culture in India.

From my own experience, I've learnt that you must give to your people regardless of what you receive in return. It's not always easy and the journey can feel lonely at times, but once you start giving freely, without expecting anything, support naturally follows.

It's ultimately a mindset. When you respect people and grant them freedom without barriers of hierarchy or concerns over promotions, the culture evolves organically.

What I've learned is simple: give your people everything you can.

Many entrepreneurs fear that giving too much flexibility or time off leads to complacency. What would you say to those critics?

Flexibility is essential and it builds trust. When you trust your people, no matter where they are or what they're doing, they'll deliver the expected results.

For instance, during demanding projects or with major clients, our team often goes the extra mile because they know we've given them flexibility.

Providing flexibility isn't a weakness. It requires maintaining standards and monitoring performance. There are always pros and cons, but when applied thoughtfully, flexibility is invaluable.

Take menstrual leave as an example: If someone requests it and it's denied, that's a missed opportunity to support your team. Giving flexibility at the right time is not just important, it's essential to building a culture of trust and respect.

Your announcement has gone viral on social media. Did you expect this level of attention?

When you love your parents endlessly, you don't expect anything in return for that. Honestly, we never anticipated this would go viral. It wasn't planned as a PR move; it came from a completely genuine place.

It was a spontaneous decision that came straight from the heart, about giving our people time, peace and space to celebrate, to breathe, and to be with their families.

What happened next was beyond anything I could have thought.

The story has appeared across media platforms, news channels, LinkedIn, Instagram and even YouTube. People I've never met are sharing it, writing about it and celebrating it. It's truly overwhelming and in the best way possible. This was never about attention. It was always about intention: doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

Finally, what message would you give to other entrepreneurs and business leaders who want to prioritise employee happiness but fear short-term costs?

To all entrepreneurs: Sit with your employees and understand their challenges and aspirations. At Elite Marque, we follow the 3H formula: Help, Hear, Honour.

When you provide this level of safety and security, when people know they're being truly listened to, it makes a tangible difference.

Many employees have returned to us, not just for work but because they missed the culture and the sense of connection.

The key lesson for entrepreneurs: Listen to your people, understand what they need and create a roadmap to support them.

If targets aren't met, don't immediately ask why. Instead, ask if everything is going well because circumstances in their personal lives can affect performance. As a leader, it's crucial to know what's happening with your people, not just the business.

While many CEOs focus solely on business milestones, I believe employee well-being is equally essential. Also, choose your people wisely.

Offering flexibility and freedom attracts talent, but it works best with individuals who understand your philosophy and mindset. Selecting the right people ensures that your culture thrives and your vision is shared.