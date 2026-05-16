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Home  » News » J-K Cop Kills Wife In Rage, Attempts Suicide

J-K Cop Kills Wife In Rage, Attempts Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 10:52 IST

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In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, a police officer allegedly murdered his wife before attempting suicide, leaving him critically injured.

Key Points

  • A J-K police officer, Deep Singh, allegedly shot his wife dead during a quarrel.
  • The incident occurred at a special operations group (SOG) camp in Kandi area of Kupwara district.
  • Following the alleged murder, the police officer attempted to take his own life.
  • The officer is critically injured and receiving treatment at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

A police officer allegedly shot his wife dead in a fit of rage before trying to kill himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

A probationary sub-inspector (PSI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Deep Singh, posted at a special operations group (SOG) camp in Kandi area of the north Kashmir district, had a quarrel with his wife Bhawana late Friday, officials said.

 

During the altercation, Singh allegedly fired upon his wife in a fit of rage, killing her on the spot.

He then went on to shoot himself, and was critically injured, officials said, adding that he is undergoing treatment at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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