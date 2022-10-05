News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » J-K: Civilian killed in 'accidental' firing, cop arrested

J-K: Civilian killed in 'accidental' firing, cop arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2022 22:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A civilian was killed on Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in alleged accidental firing by a policeman who has been arrested, officials said.

Image only for representation.

Political parties, including the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, condemned the incident and demanded a 'credible probe'.

Asif Ahmad Padroo, 25, was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama around 10 am.

 

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

According to officials, the 'erring' policeman has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law registered.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to Padroo's death has started, they said.

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the death of Padroo.

'As if the harsh measures put in place causing grave inconvenience to the people in Kashmir weren't enough, Asif from Pulwama paid with his life in the name of ensuring security for HM's visit. My heart goes out to his family,' Mufti tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the killing was highly condemnable.

'The killing of an unarmed civilian in an 'accidental fire' incident in Pulwama district is highly condemnable. There must be a swift, credible & transparent probe into this death. Those responsible must be punished to the fullest extent possible,' Abdullah tweeted.

Communist Party of India-Marxist leader M Y Tarigami demanded a credible probe into the killing.

'Deeply pained by the unfortunate incident in which an innocent young man lost his life in Hall village of Pulwama. There must be a credible probe into the incident. Sharing the pain and grief of the bereaved family,' Tarigami tweeted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
How We Can Defeat Targeted Killings In Kashmir
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Traitor forever: Uddhav pans Shinde at Dussehra rally
Traitor forever: Uddhav pans Shinde at Dussehra rally
Dip in demand from China, Italy may hit India's export
Dip in demand from China, Italy may hit India's export
AltNews' Pratik-Zubair, Mander in Peace Nobel race
AltNews' Pratik-Zubair, Mander in Peace Nobel race
Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal, literally
Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal, literally
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Living on a prayer in Kashmir

Living on a prayer in Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

Why Terrorism Has Revived In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances