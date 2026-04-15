Nagpur Police Officer Stabbed, Motorcycle Stolen During Patrol

A police sub-inspector in Nagpur was stabbed and had his motorcycle stolen while on patrol, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the assailant.
Key Points
- A police sub-inspector in Nagpur was injured in a knife attack while on patrol.
- The assailant stole the officer's motorcycle after the attack.
- The injured officer is in stable condition at Mayo Hospital.
- Police have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspect in the Nagpur knife attack and motorcycle theft.
A police sub-inspector was injured after he was attacked with a knife by a man during patrolling in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Wednesday night, an official said.
The accused later fled with the PSI's motorcycle.
"PSI Sachin Waklekar noticed a suspicious rider and stopped him for questioning. The accused suddenly attacked him and escaped," said a police inspector.
Waklekar suffered a shoulder injury and was admitted to Mayo Hospital. "His condition is stable," he added.
Police have registered a case and launched a search operation.