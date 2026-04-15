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Home  » News » Nagpur Police Officer Stabbed, Motorcycle Stolen During Patrol

Nagpur Police Officer Stabbed, Motorcycle Stolen During Patrol

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 23:48 IST

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A police sub-inspector in Nagpur was stabbed and had his motorcycle stolen while on patrol, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the assailant.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police sub-inspector in Nagpur was injured in a knife attack while on patrol.
  • The assailant stole the officer's motorcycle after the attack.
  • The injured officer is in stable condition at Mayo Hospital.
  • Police have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspect in the Nagpur knife attack and motorcycle theft.

A police sub-inspector was injured after he was attacked with a knife by a man during patrolling in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Wednesday night, an official said.

The accused later fled with the PSI's motorcycle.

 

"PSI Sachin Waklekar noticed a suspicious rider and stopped him for questioning. The accused suddenly attacked him and escaped," said a police inspector.

Waklekar suffered a shoulder injury and was admitted to Mayo Hospital. "His condition is stable," he added.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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