Home  » News » Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Killing Labourers Over Unpaid Wages in Mathura

Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Killing Labourers Over Unpaid Wages in Mathura

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 06, 2026 13:31 IST

A Mathura contractor has been arrested for the alleged murder of two labourers following a dispute over unpaid wages, sparking community outrage and protests.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A contractor in Mathura, Kalyan Singh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering two labourers, Manoj and Hariom.
  • The labourers were allegedly killed after demanding their pending wages from the contractor.
  • The incident occurred in Damodarpura village, leading to tension and protests by villagers and relatives.
  • One labourer died at the scene, while the other succumbed to injuries during treatment.

A contractor was arrested here for allegedly beating two labourers to death after they demanded their pending wages, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Damodarpura village in the Sadar area, they said.

 

Superintendent of Police (City) Rajeev Kumar Singh said the accused, Kalyan Singh alias Kalla, had called the duo -- Manoj and Hariom -- to his place on Wednesday after they demanded their unpaid wages.

Kalyan Singh, who supplies labourers for construction work, allegedly assaulted them severely, leaving Manoj dead on the spot, and while Hariom succumbed to injuries during treatment in Agra, police said.

Community Response and Aftermath

Tension gripped the village on Thursday after news of the deaths spread, with relatives of the victims and villagers staging a protest by placing Hariom's body on the road and blocking traffic.

The protesters also clashed with a sub-inspector who had reached the spot to clear the blockade. Police later pacified the crowd, and the road was reopened.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
Two Arrested in Kerala Migrant Worker Murder
Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry
Two Arrested in Burari Stabbing Incident
