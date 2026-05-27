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Home  » News » Two Killed In Kendrapara Road Accident

Two Killed In Kendrapara Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 20:34 IST

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A tragic road accident in Kendrapara, Odisha, resulted in the death of two construction workers and injuries to two others, prompting an investigation into the cause of the mishap.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two construction workers died in a road accident in Kendrapara, Odisha.
  • The accident occurred when their pickup van overturned near Mugakani village.
  • Two other workers were injured in the same incident.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests rash driving as the cause of the fatal accident.

Two road construction workers were killed and two others injured after a pickup van in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Wednesday, police said.

Details Of The Kendrapara Accident

The accident happened near Mugakani village in the Rajnagar police station area around 4.30 pm, when the workers were returning home, they said.

 

The pickup van skidded off the road, overturned and plunged into adjoining farmland, they added.

All four injured persons were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rajnagar, where doctors declared two of them dead, police said.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as Sumant Mohanty (40) of Gokhani village and Kumar Barik (42) of Chinchani village, they said.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary investigation suggested rash driving led to the mishap, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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