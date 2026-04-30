16 Die In Dhar District Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has claimed the lives of 16 people after a pick-up van carrying labourers collided with an SUV on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.

Key Points

Sixteen people died in a collision between a pick-up van and an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

The accident occurred on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway near Chikliya crossing.

The van, carrying labourers, overturned and collided with the SUV.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yadav have announced compensation for the families of the deceased and injured.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched by the Tirla police.

The death toll in the collision between a pick-up van and an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has risen to 16, officials said on Thursday.

The van carrying labourers overturned and collided with a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) coming from the opposite direction near Chikliya crossing on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway on Wednesday night, they said.

Twelve fatalities were initially reported after the incident. Four more persons later succumbed to their injuries, taking the toll to 16, officials said.

Details Of The Fatal Madhya Pradesh Accident

"A very tragic incident occurred in Dhar. I was informed that 46 persons (mostly labourers) were travelling in a pickup vehicle. It overturned and caused an accident. We have received information about the deaths of 15 people. This is very unfortunate," Indore Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam P Khade told reporters.

Later, one more person succumbed to his injuries, Dhar district hospital's civil surgeon Dr Mukund Burman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have issued instructions to ensure all arrangements are made, and treatment is provided to the injured persons, and that no one is left without care, Khade said.

The divisional commissioner and Inspector General Anurag were monitoring relief operations at the incident spot.

Relief Efforts And Compensation Announced

"Seven injured persons have been referred for treatment to Indore. Fifteen people are undergoing treatment here. The patients here are currently stable, but if they need to be referred (elsewhere), everything will be done," Khade said.

"In Indore also, we have deployed a team of doctors and are making all arrangements so that there is no delay or problem in treatment," he added.

The incident occurred between 8.30 and 9 pm on Wednesday. The labourers were returning home in the van from Baggad in Dhar district when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chikliya crossing.

The Tirla police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

PM Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, and the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

CM Yadav said instructions have been given to provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Dhar district in-charge minister Kailash Vijaywargiya said instructions have been given to the local administration to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment.

Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, a native of Dhar district, also expressed grief over the accident.