12 labourers killed, 20 injured in MP road accident

About 35 labourers were returning home in a pickup van from Baggad in Dhar district when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chikliya crossing. The vehicle overturned and collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction.



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Key Points The accident occurred when a pick-up van carrying labourers overturned and collided with an SUV.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yadav have expressed grief and announced compensation for the victims.

Authorities are investigating the accident and ensuring proper treatment for the injured.

Twelve labourers were killed and 20 others injured when the pick-up van carrying them overturned and collided with an SUV in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said.

The incident occurred at 8:30-9 PM.

According to preliminary information, 35 labourers were returning home in a pickup van from Baggad in Dhar district when the driver lost control of the vehicle near Chikliya crossing. The vehicle overturned and collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction.

"Twelve people died on the spot, while approximately 20 others were injured," said Dhar district's in-charge collector, Abhishek Choudhary.

The seriously injured persons were referred to Indore after initial treatment, he said.

Tirla police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, and the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

"Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister stated on X.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences.

"The road accident near Chikliya Fata on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway in Dhar district is heartbreaking," he stated on X.

Yadav said instructions have been given to provide Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

"May God grant peace to the departed and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

The Indore divisional commissioner and inspector general have been instructed to go to Dhar to oversee the treatment of injured persons. All the injured will be treated free of charge, Yadav said.

Dhar district in-charge minister Kailash Vijaywargiya, while expressing grief over the incident, said that instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment.