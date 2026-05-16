Dumper Truck Kills Four MGNREGA Workers In Andhra Pradesh

In a tragic incident, four MGNREGA workers were killed and two others injured in Andhra Pradesh after a dumper truck struck them from behind, highlighting the dangers faced by roadside workers.

Key Points Four MGNREGA workers tragically died in a road accident in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, after being hit by a dumper truck.

The accident occurred on the Kovvuru Bridge on National Highway 216, impacting women workers.

Police report the truck driver swerved to avoid paddy drying on the road, leading to the fatal collision.

A case has been registered for negligent driving, and police have seized the truck involved in the accident.

Four MGNREGA workers were killed and two others injured in this district on Saturday after a dumper truck hit them from behind, a police official said.

Details of the Fatal Accident

Incidentally, the four deceased workers were women who were walking down the Kovvuru Bridge on the outskirts of Kakinada town on National Highway 216 when the truck hit them, the official said.

"Four women MGNREGA workers died and two were injured when a dumper truck hit them from behind this morning," the official told PTI.

Police Investigation and Response

Around the time of the accident, police said some of the workers were marking their attendance for MGNREGA work online.

According to police, the truck driver veered to his right to avoid paddy that was being dried on the left side of the road, leading to the accident on a narrow stretch where the workers were walking down the bridge.

Meanwhile, police seized the truck and booked a case for negligent driving; however, the driver has not yet been arrested.