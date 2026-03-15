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Home  » News » Odisha Rice Van Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured

Odisha Rice Van Accident: Two Dead, Several Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 15, 2026 17:13 IST

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A tragic rice van accident in Rayagada, Odisha, has claimed two lives and left seven others seriously injured, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the incident.

Key Points

  • A rice van accident in Rayagada district, Odisha, resulted in the deaths of two people.
  • Seven others sustained serious injuries in the rice van accident near Kachapaju village.
  • The victims were returning home after milling paddy into rice in Bissamcuttack.
  • Police are investigating the cause of the fatal rice van accident in Odisha.

Two persons were killed and seven others were seriously injured when a rice-laden van overturned in Odisha's Rayagada district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Kachapaju village in Bissamcuttack police station area on Saturday night.

 

After milling their paddy into rice, around eight people from Kachapaju village were returning home from Bissamcuttack when the accident happened, a police officer said.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Drinz Saraka and Madan Saraka.

Among the injured, one person with serious injuries was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for better treatment while another person was being treated at Rayagada district headquarters hospital, the officer added.

Three persons were discharged after being administered first aid at Bissamcuttack hospital while two other injured persons were under treatment in the same hospital, he said.

Officials from Bissamcuttack police station sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are conducting further investigation into the accident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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