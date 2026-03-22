MP Police Suspended Over Alleged Rs 20 Lakh Hush Money Deal

Four Madhya Pradesh police officers face suspension amid allegations of accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe to release a businessman carrying Rs 1 crore, sparking an investigation into police misconduct and potential corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four Madhya Pradesh police officers suspended for allegedly accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe.

The officers allegedly released a businessman's vehicle containing Rs 1 crore after taking the bribe.

The incident occurred in Guna district, with the officers failing to follow protocol for large cash seizures.

An inquiry has been launched into the incident, prompted by social media buzz and a call from Gujarat.

Police should have seized the cash, informed the Income Tax department, and followed legal procedures.

Four Madhya Pradesh police personnel have been suspended for allegedly accepting Rs 20 lakh as "hush money" from a Gujarat-based businessman after discovering Rs 1 crore in his car, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 19 in the Ruthiyai outpost area under the Dharnaavda police station in Guna district.

A Gujarat-registered SUV was stopped for checking, and a search led to the recovery of Rs 1 crore in cash.

Instead of initiating legal action, the policemen allegedly struck a deal with the businessman, releasing the vehicle after taking Rs 20 lakh and returning Rs 80 lakh without any paperwork or informing the Income Tax department.

Talking to PTI, Gwalior Zone Inspector General of Police Arvind Saxena said, "The incident was brought to my knowledge on Saturday. I immediately sent my deputy inspector general (DIG), and after the initial inquiry, four police personnel were suspended as they did not stick to the rules while dealing with the case."

IPS officer Ayush Jakhar from Shivpuri district will conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, he said.

The official said that Dharnaavda station house officer Prabhat Katare, Ruthiyai outpost in-charge assistant sub-inspector Sajid Hussain, head constable Devendra Singh Sikarwar and constable Sundar Raman have been suspended.

"The personnel should have seized the cash after filming it and informed the I-T department, as the amount was higher than Rs 10 lakh. For cash under Rs 10 lakh, the police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita are empowered to take action and detain the money carrier. The competent court decides the matter," he added.

The issue took a turn after a call from Gujarat, following which Rs 20 lakh was later returned to the businessman.

The matter came to light after discussions about the alleged transaction went viral on social media, prompting senior police officers of Madhya Pradesh to take cognisance.