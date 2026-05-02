Speeding Tempo Injures Three Conservancy Workers In Mumbai

Three conservancy workers in Mumbai sustained serious injuries after being struck by a speeding tempo while working on a sewer in Powai.

Key Points Three conservancy workers seriously injured in Powai, Mumbai after being hit by a speeding tempo.

The workers were engaged in sewer-related work when the accident occurred.

The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the workers.

The driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving; police are searching for him.

Three conservancy workers were seriously injured in Powai in Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after being hit by a speeding tempo, a police official said.

Details of the Mumbai Accident

The three were engaged in sewer-related work when the incident took place, he added.

"The tempo was speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It crashed into the three workers. They have been admitted to hospital and are in serious condition. The contractor under whom they were working has been detained for questioning," the official said.

The unidentified driver of the tempo has been booked for rash and negligent driving and efforts are on to nab him, the Powai police station official said.