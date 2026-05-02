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Home  » News » Mumbai Cop Accused Of Assaulting Tempo Driver Over Fine

Mumbai Cop Accused Of Assaulting Tempo Driver Over Fine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 17:34 IST

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A Mumbai police constable is under investigation after allegedly assaulting a tempo driver following a heated dispute over a traffic violation fine in the Samata Nagar area.

Key Points

  • A Mumbai police constable is accused of assaulting a tempo driver.
  • The incident followed an argument over a traffic violation fine.
  • The tempo driver allegedly abused the constable during the argument.
  • A case is being registered by the Samata Nagar police.

A police constable allegedly assaulted a tempo driver following an argument over a traffic violation fine in Samata Nagar area in north Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place at Sambhaji Chowk in the afternoon, he added.

 

Argument Over Traffic Fine Leads To Alleged Assault

"Tempo driver Vishwanath Singh approached constable Vikas Pol, who was on traffic regulation duty, seeking clarification on the fine imposed on his vehicle. Despite being given an explanation, Singh continued to argue and also abused Pol. The argument led to Pol assaulting Singh," the official said.

A case is being registered in this connection, the Samata Nagar police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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