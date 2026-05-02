Mumbai Cop Accused Of Assaulting Tempo Driver Over Fine

A Mumbai police constable is under investigation after allegedly assaulting a tempo driver following a heated dispute over a traffic violation fine in the Samata Nagar area.

Key Points A Mumbai police constable is accused of assaulting a tempo driver.

The incident followed an argument over a traffic violation fine.

The tempo driver allegedly abused the constable during the argument.

A case is being registered by the Samata Nagar police.

A police constable allegedly assaulted a tempo driver following an argument over a traffic violation fine in Samata Nagar area in north Mumbai on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place at Sambhaji Chowk in the afternoon, he added.

Argument Over Traffic Fine Leads To Alleged Assault

"Tempo driver Vishwanath Singh approached constable Vikas Pol, who was on traffic regulation duty, seeking clarification on the fine imposed on his vehicle. Despite being given an explanation, Singh continued to argue and also abused Pol. The argument led to Pol assaulting Singh," the official said.

A case is being registered in this connection, the Samata Nagar police station official added.