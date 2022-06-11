News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 men stop on Mumbai sea link to save bird, run over by taxi

2 men stop on Mumbai sea link to save bird, run over by taxi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 11, 2022 18:37 IST
A 43-year-old businessman and his driver, who got down from their car to save an injured bird on Bandra-Worli Sea Link, died after being hit by a taxi on May 30, police said on Friday.

 

The CCTV footage of the accident was making the rounds on social media platforms since morning.

The accident occurred on May 30 afternoon when businessman Amar Manish Jariwala, a resident of Nepeansea Road, was going towards Malad, an official said.

 

"En route on Bandra Worli Sea Link, a bird was hit by their car, following which Jariwala got down to save the injured bird. A speeding taxi hit Jariwala and his driver Shyam Sundar Kamat. Jariwala was declared dead on arrival by doctors of a nearby hospital, while Kamat died post admission," he said.

A case was registered against taxi driver Ravindra Kumar Jaiswar (30) for rash and negligent driving and he was arrested, the Bandra police station official said.

Watch the fatal accident below 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
More like this

Helmet must for pillion riders in Mumbai from Thursday

Helmet must for pillion riders in Mumbai from Thursday

2020: Maha recorded 11,452 road accident deaths

2020: Maha recorded 11,452 road accident deaths

