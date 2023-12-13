Home minister should answer on security breach: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday demanded answers from the government on the 'serious security breach' in Lok Sabha, saying does the incident 'not prove that necessary precautions were not taken'.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans 'tanashahi nahi chalegi' outside the Parliament premises.

In a post on X, party president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the security breach that took place in Parliament is a very serious matter.

'We demand that the Home Minister should come to both the Houses and give a statement on this. The question is, how did two people come inside such a big security department and release gas from a canister there,' he said.

'Today, on Martyr's Day, we paid tribute to the brave security personnel who lost their lives in the attack on Parliament 22 years ago. We hope that the government will take this very seriously. We demand a thorough investigation into the entire incident. We always want unity and integrity of the country,' he wrote.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal also demanded a thorough review of the security arrangements in Parliament.

'The infiltration in the Lok Sabha is extremely troubling, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. I am glad there was no major injury or damage done to anyone.

'Parliament is among the most high-security buildings of our country. Such a major security lapse is unacceptable. We demand answers from the Home Ministry and there must be a thorough review of the security arrangements in the new Parliament building,' he said in a post on X.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said this was a major security breach inside Parliament on the anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament.

"While we agree this attack is not the same as that one, does this not prove that necessary precautions were not taken," he said.

In a post on X, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, 'Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security.'

Party MP Karti Chidambaram said the Zero Hour was going on in the House and he was awaiting his turn to speak.

"Suddenly, it appeared that one person had fallen down from the visitors gallery," he noted.

"Then we realised that it was a deliberate act of him jumping into the well. There was another person, both of them pulled out canisters which were emitting yellow smoke," he said.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Two people entered the house and filled the house with 'smoke'. Today is the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Parliament - and how is such a major lapse in Parliament security possible even today?"

"After all, who were these people whose entry passes were made by BJP's Mysore MP Pratap Simha," she asked.

The Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, strongly criticised the central government for the security breach.

The TMC raised concerns about the vulnerability of democratic institutions under the supervision of those tasked with safeguarding them and underscored the need for accountability.

Following the major security breach, which led to the adjournment of the House, three-time TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, an eyewitness to the incident, questioned the entrance of two individuals carrying canisters into the House.

She recounted the incident on a Bengali news channel, saying, "We were terrified as both of them suddenly jumped from the gallery. At first, we thought that maybe someone had fallen from the gallery, but it took just a second to realise that the two persons deliberately jumped and opened the canisters. This is really horrific and a major breach of security."

West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee also condemned the breach, emphasising the need for prompt rectification of the lapses.

He remarked, "This is a major breach of security. This should not have happened. The lapses must be corrected, and accountability must be fixed."

The TMC, through a series of posts on social media, criticised the BJP-led Union government for the security lapses and questioned the efficacy of the Union Home Ministry under Amit Shah.

'New India. New Parliament. New Legislations. Same old security breaches. Today, on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building, two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber.'

'How did such a significant security breach occur especially when @AmitShah's MHA-controlled Delhi Police was said to be on high alert? And in whose name were the visitors' passes issued?' the AITC posted on 'X'.

The party also underscored the need for accountability and addressed the vulnerability of democratic institutions, calling attention to the lapses in security.

The TMC, with nearly 33 MPs in both houses of Parliament, raised further questions about the compromised safety of MPs.

'Is this the New Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasts about? Why was the safety of MPs compromised when the Delhi Police, under the control of @AmitShah's Home Ministry, was said to be on high alert? Is this not a manifestation of the continued vulnerability of our democratic institutions under the watch of those entrusted with ensuring their protection?' it posted.