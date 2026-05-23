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DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹11.25 Crore At Mumbai Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 23, 2026 22:27 IST

Indian authorities seized a substantial amount of cocaine, valued at ₹11.25 crore, at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leading to the arrest of four foreign nationals involved in drug smuggling.

Key Points

  • The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2.25 kg of cocaine at Mumbai Airport.
  • The seized cocaine is valued at ₹11.25 crore.
  • Four foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.
  • The DRI conducted two separate operations based on specific intelligence.
  • Authorities are investigating domestic connections to the drug smuggling racket.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 2.25 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 11.25 crore and arrested four foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in last four days, officials said on Saturday.

DRI Operations Uncover Cocaine Smuggling

Based on specific information, the DRI conducted two separate operations, an official said.

 

On Friday, a male and a female passenger who had arrived from Addis Ababa were intercepted. During interrogation both admitted to having ingested capsules containing cocaine.

They were admitted to a state-run hospital and 84 capsules containing 1.40 kg of cocaine were recovered.

Details of the Drug Seizure

Earlier on Tuesday, the DRI intercepted an African man and a woman arriving from Addis Ababa. A total of 63 capsules containing 850 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 4.25 crore, were purged and recovered from them, officials said.

Attempts to trace the domestic connections of this racket were on, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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