Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, disaster swept through the Himalayan village of Dharali on the way to Gangotri with a massive cloudburst leading to flash floods that barrelled through homes, trees and cars.
Five people have been reported killed and several have been injured while more then 100 have been evacuated to safety.
At least 8 to 10 Indian Army personnel are reported missing from a camp in the lower Harsil region.
Contiguous buildings, including three and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them.
The devastating flash flood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.
'Drones and rescue dogs are being utilised to locate stranded civilians. Evacuated individuals are being provided with medical assistance and food. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on reaching every affected person,' the Indian Army stated.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff, Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff