Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

REDIFF NEWS
August 06, 2025 15:38 IST

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, disaster swept through the Himalayan village of Dharali on the way to Gangotri with a massive cloudburst leading to flash floods that barrelled through homes, trees and cars.

Five people have been reported killed and several have been injured while more then 100 have been evacuated to safety.

At least 8 to 10 Indian Army personnel are reported missing from a camp in the lower Harsil region.

Contiguous buildings, including three and four-storey houses, fell like a pack of cards as the surging waters washed over them.

The devastating flash flood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river.

'Drones and rescue dogs are being utilised to locate stranded civilians. Evacuated individuals are being provided with medical assistance and food. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with efforts focused on reaching every affected person,' the Indian Army stated.

 

IMAGE: A view of the flash flood that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloudburst. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village, here and below. Photograph: @UttarkashiPol X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @UttarkashiPol X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @suryacommand X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @suryacommand X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A road is inundated with rainwater following cloudburst. Photograph: @UttarkashiPol X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following the cloudburst, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel make their way following the cloudburst. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel engaged in search and rescue operations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI/X

 

Photograph: ANI/X

 

Photograph: ANI/X

 

Photograph: ANI/X

 

IMAGE: ITBP has deployed a rescue team after two makeshift bridges on the Kinner Kailash Yatra route were washed away, leaving several yatris stranded, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff, Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
