Home  » News » Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away

Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Uttarkashi; homes, hotels swept away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
August 05, 2025 15:31 IST

x

A cloudburst led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday with several houses being damaged or swept away in the raging waters, according to people in the area.

IMAGES: Many houses, hotels and homestays have been washed away in flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. Photographs: Screen grab/X; @UttarkashiPol/X

The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, locals said.

About 10-12 people could be buried under the debris, Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told PTI.

 

He said 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away. 

There was panic in villages in the area with people scrambling for dry ground.

Videos from the area showed a torrent of water rushing down. People could be heard screaming in panic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
