Soldiers missing after Uttarkashi cloudburst hit Army camp

A cloudburst triggered devastating flashfloods in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, with at least 8-10 Indian Army personnel reported missing from a camp in the lower Harsil region.

Image: A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday . Photograph: @suryacommand X/ANI Photo

The cloudburst occurred around 1:40 pm on Tuesday, causing widespread damage in Dharali village, a key stop for Gangotri pilgrims.

Despite their personnel missing, the Indian Army is actively engaged in rescue efforts, demonstrating its commitment to protecting citizens during natural calamities.

8-10 Indian Army soldiers are reported missing in the lower Harsil area from a camp. Despite its own people missing in the incident, Indian Army troops are engaged in relief operations, according to Indian Army officials.

The Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to the site, with rescue operations underway.

Three ITBP teams have reached the location, and four NDRF teams are en route.

Several homes, hotels, and shops have been destroyed, with many more damaged.

Teams are working tirelessly, even during the night, to rescue people trapped in the affected areas.

Earlier in the afternoon, a massive mudslide struck the Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement, the Indian Army's Surya Command said.

"Troops of the Ibex brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold," the Army said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ajay Bhatt has confirmed that rescue teams are working around the clock, with two helicopters on standby in Sarsawa and two Chinooks in Chandigarh, ready to assist as soon as the weather clears.

"We have a report of 4 missing, Our priority is to rescue the people. The teams are working to rescue the people during the night too... Two helicopters are on standby in Sarsawa, and two Chinooks are on standby in Chandigarh. Medical and food arrangements have been made... We are doing everything we can, but no one can control natural disasters... We pray that more and more people are rescued safely," the BJP MP told ANI.

Medical teams and food supplies have been arranged to support those affected by the disaster.

Announcements are being made in areas along the Ganga River, urging people to stay alert and reach safer locations.

The district administration of Uttarkashi has also informed that the Government Kirti Inter College has been made a shelter, providing a safe place to the people living in the riverine areas around the district headquarters.

Given the disaster situation, the Uttarakhand government has deployed three police and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers each in Uttarkashi till further orders.

Indian Air Force officials have also confirmed that Chinook Mi-17 V5, Cheetah and ALH helicopters are on active standby at the Chandigarh air base for the relief operations in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

The choppers are ready with the required equipment and material and would take off as soon as the weather clears up in the affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed condolences and assured support for relief efforts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to conduct rescue operations on a war footing.