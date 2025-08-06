To The Rescue After The Cloudburst

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Heroes To The Rescue

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel rescues victims of the flash flood caused by a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ITBP/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following the cloudburst in Dharali, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Healing Amid Chaos

IMAGE: An army doctor treats a victim of the cloudburst in Dharali. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Ganga Overflows

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged road in Varanasi following the rise in the water level of the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

Flooded Prayagaj

IMAGE: Residents with their livestock wade through a flooded street in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ganga Forces Warning

IMAGE: Due to the rising water level of the Ganga, police appeal to people to stay away from the ghats in Haridwar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Mandi On Edge

IMAGE: The Beas river swells up following heavy downpour in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hyderabad Hails Siraj

IMAGE: Fans offer sweets to a poster of Hyderabadi cricketer Mohammed Siraj as they celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory against England in the 5th Test at the Mohammad Cap Mart in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

ED Grills Ambani

IMAGE: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani leaves from the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi after around 9 hours of questioning. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

370 Protest Sparks

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supporters protest in Jammu against the abrogation of Article 370 on its sixth anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

Priyanka Takes Care of Mama

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi cleans her mother Sonia Gandhi's glasses during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar outside Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Politics Meets Glamour

IMAGE: Priyanka and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut spotted outside Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Voices for Khan

IMAGE: A supporter of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chants slogans while being detained by the police in Lahore during a nationwide protest demanding Khan's release on the second anniversary of his jailing, here and below. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

Suppressing Protest

IMAGE: A police officer fires teargas to disperse Imran Khan's supporters. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Welcome to America?

IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

What's Trump Doing On The WH Roof?

IMAGE: President Donald John Trump waves from the roof of the White House as he gets a different view of the site of a proposed $200 million ballroom at the WH. Photograph: Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters

Secrets Stay Hidden

IMAGE: Chinese defendant Jaqi X in the courtroom in Dresden, Germany, for a high-profile espionage trial. Photograph: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

Fading For Fashion

IMAGE: Workers use sand paper on jeans to fade colour at a garment manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Wall of Legends

IMAGE: Artists from the street art company MurWalls work on a mural of the late Liverpool player Diego Jota near the club's Anfield stadium in Liverpool. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Mural Moves Fans

IMAGE: The mural of the late Liverpool player Diego Jota. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Remembering Hiroshima, 80 Years On

IMAGE: A Buddhist monk prays for victims of the World War II atomic bombing, a day ahead of the 80th anniversary, in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Lanterns for Peace

IMAGE: People with lanterns march around the preserved Atomic Bomb Dome as they head to a Buddhist ceremony to commemorate victims of the World War II atomic bombing. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Protest for Peace

IMAGE: Anti-war and anti-nuclear protesters rally in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Peace Rises Again

IMAGE: Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with a view of the Atomic Bomb Dome at a ceremony in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kyodo/JAPAN OUT/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff, Manisha Deshpande/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff