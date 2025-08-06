HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » To The Rescue After The Cloudburst

To The Rescue After The Cloudburst

By REDIFF NEWS
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 06, 2025 14:27 IST

x

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

Heroes To The Rescue

IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel rescues victims of the flash flood caused by a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ITBP/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following the cloudburst in Dharali, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Healing Amid Chaos

IMAGE: An army doctor treats a victim of the cloudburst in Dharali. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

When Ganga Overflows

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged road in Varanasi following the rise in the water level of the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Flooded Prayagaj

IMAGE: Residents with their livestock wade through a flooded street in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Ganga Forces Warning

IMAGE: Due to the rising water level of the Ganga, police appeal to people to stay away from the ghats in Haridwar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Mandi On Edge

IMAGE: The Beas river swells up following heavy downpour in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Hyderabad Hails Siraj

IMAGE: Fans offer sweets to a poster of Hyderabadi cricketer Mohammed Siraj as they celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory against England in the 5th Test at the Mohammad Cap Mart in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

ED Grills Ambani

IMAGE: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani leaves from the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi after around 9 hours of questioning. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo

 

370 Protest Sparks

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supporters protest in Jammu against the abrogation of Article 370 on its sixth anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Priyanka Takes Care of Mama

IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi cleans her mother Sonia Gandhi's glasses during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar outside Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Politics Meets Glamour

IMAGE: Priyanka and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut spotted outside Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Voices for Khan

IMAGE: A supporter of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chants slogans while being detained by the police in Lahore during a nationwide protest demanding Khan's release on the second anniversary of his jailing, here and below. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters

 

Suppressing Protest

IMAGE: A police officer fires teargas to disperse Imran Khan's supporters. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Welcome to America?

IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

What's Trump Doing On The WH Roof?

IMAGE: President Donald John Trump waves from the roof of the White House as he gets a different view of the site of a proposed $200 million ballroom at the WH. Photograph: Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters

 

Secrets Stay Hidden

IMAGE: Chinese defendant Jaqi X in the courtroom in Dresden, Germany, for a high-profile espionage trial. Photograph: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters

 

Fading For Fashion

IMAGE: Workers use sand paper on jeans to fade colour at a garment manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

Wall of Legends

IMAGE: Artists from the street art company MurWalls work on a mural of the late Liverpool player Diego Jota near the club's Anfield stadium in Liverpool. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

 

Mural Moves Fans

IMAGE: The mural of the late Liverpool player Diego Jota. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

 

Remembering Hiroshima, 80 Years On

IMAGE: A Buddhist monk prays for victims of the World War II atomic bombing, a day ahead of the 80th anniversary, in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

Lanterns for Peace

IMAGE: People with lanterns march around the preserved Atomic Bomb Dome as they head to a Buddhist ceremony to commemorate victims of the World War II atomic bombing. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

Protest for Peace

IMAGE: Anti-war and anti-nuclear protesters rally in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

 

Peace Rises Again

IMAGE: Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with a view of the Atomic Bomb Dome at a ceremony in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kyodo/JAPAN OUT/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff, Manisha Deshpande/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World
Beyond India: 9 Of The Oldest Temples In The World
Tears And Joy In Kashmir
Tears And Joy In Kashmir
Dhaka Celebrates Year Of Hasina's Ouster
Dhaka Celebrates Year Of Hasina's Ouster
Robots Kick Off!
Robots Kick Off!
Flooded Yet Wedded
Flooded Yet Wedded

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Unknown Facts About Mughal-e-Azam

webstory image 2

Manisha's Narali Bhat: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Employees Shrink At PSU Banks

VIDEOS

Bansuri Swaraj, other leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary1:43

Bansuri Swaraj, other leaders pay tribute to Sushma...

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand cloudburst1:39

Watch: Rescue videos show scale of damage in Uttarakhand...

Heavy rainfall lashes Shimla1:04

Heavy rainfall lashes Shimla

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD