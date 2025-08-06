To The Rescue After The Cloudburst

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Heroes To The Rescue
IMAGE: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel rescues victims of the flash flood caused by a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ITBP/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Army personnel conduct a rescue operation following the cloudburst in Dharali, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Healing Amid Chaos
IMAGE: An army doctor treats a victim of the cloudburst in Dharali. Photograph: ANI Photo
When Ganga Overflows
IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged road in Varanasi following the rise in the water level of the Ganga. Photograph: ANI Photo
Flooded Prayagaj
IMAGE: Residents with their livestock wade through a flooded street in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
Ganga Forces Warning
IMAGE: Due to the rising water level of the Ganga, police appeal to people to stay away from the ghats in Haridwar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab
Mandi On Edge
IMAGE: The Beas river swells up following heavy downpour in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo
Hyderabad Hails Siraj
IMAGE: Fans offer sweets to a poster of Hyderabadi cricketer Mohammed Siraj as they celebrate the Indian cricket team's victory against England in the 5th Test at the Mohammad Cap Mart in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo
ED Grills Ambani
IMAGE: Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani leaves from the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi after around 9 hours of questioning. Photograph: Ishant Chauhan/ANI Photo
370 Protest Sparks
IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference supporters protest in Jammu against the abrogation of Article 370 on its sixth anniversary. Photograph: ANI Photo
Priyanka Takes Care of Mama
IMAGE: Priyanka Gandhi cleans her mother Sonia Gandhi's glasses during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar outside Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Politics Meets Glamour
IMAGE: Priyanka and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut spotted outside Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Voices for Khan
IMAGE: A supporter of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chants slogans while being detained by the police in Lahore during a nationwide protest demanding Khan's release on the second anniversary of his jailing, here and below. Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters
Photograph: Mohsin Raza/Reuters
Suppressing Protest
IMAGE: A police officer fires teargas to disperse Imran Khan's supporters. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Welcome to America?
IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
What's Trump Doing On The WH Roof?
IMAGE: President Donald John Trump waves from the roof of the White House as he gets a different view of the site of a proposed $200 million ballroom at the WH. Photograph: Jessica Koscielniak/Reuters
Secrets Stay Hidden
IMAGE: Chinese defendant Jaqi X in the courtroom in Dresden, Germany, for a high-profile espionage trial. Photograph: Matthias Rietschel/Reuters
Fading For Fashion
IMAGE: Workers use sand paper on jeans to fade colour at a garment manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
Wall of Legends
IMAGE: Artists from the street art company MurWalls work on a mural of the late Liverpool player Diego Jota near the club's Anfield stadium in Liverpool. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters
Mural Moves Fans
IMAGE: The mural of the late Liverpool player Diego Jota. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters
Remembering Hiroshima, 80 Years On
IMAGE: A Buddhist monk prays for victims of the World War II atomic bombing, a day ahead of the 80th anniversary, in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Lanterns for Peace
IMAGE: People with lanterns march around the preserved Atomic Bomb Dome as they head to a Buddhist ceremony to commemorate victims of the World War II atomic bombing. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Protest for Peace
IMAGE: Anti-war and anti-nuclear protesters rally in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
Peace Rises Again
IMAGE: Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with a view of the Atomic Bomb Dome at a ceremony in Hiroshima. Photograph: Kyodo/JAPAN OUT/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff, Manisha Deshpande/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff