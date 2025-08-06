Uttarkashi floods before and after: Image shows destruction

As a devastating flashfloods created a havoc in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, ‘before’ and ‘after’ images showcased the chilling destruction.

Photograph: ANI on X

The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates.

Four deaths have so far been confirmed in the flash flood, which followed a cloudburst. Around 130 people have been evacuated to safety.

Not a single body has yet been retrieved from the rubble.

At least 60 people are said to have gone missing, but the number is likely higher, as many had gathered for the Har Dudh fair in Dharali village when the tragedy struck.

The missing also include 11 soldiers, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Shrivastava said.