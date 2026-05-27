Nagpur Clerk Held For Taking Bribe Over Medical Claim

A junior clerk in Nagpur has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to process a medical reimbursement claim, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points Junior clerk arrested in Nagpur for allegedly seeking a bribe.

The clerk demanded money to process a medical reimbursement claim.

Anti Corruption Bureau laid a trap after receiving a complaint.

The accused was caught accepting part of the demanded bribe.

A junior clerk posted at the State Employees' Insurance Service Dispensary in Panchpaoli in Nagpur was arrested on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe to process a medical reimbursement claim, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Details of the Bribery Case

Harshal Arun Kasbe (37) was caught during a trap laid by the ACB after a complaint was lodged against him, he added.

"The complainant had submitted a medical reimbursement claim of Rs 32,280. Kasbe allegedly demanded Rs 3,000 for clearing the file and sanctioning the payment. He was held while accepting Rs 2,000," the official said.

A case has been registered at Pachpaoli police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kasbe, he said.