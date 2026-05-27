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Home  » News » Nagpur Clerk Held For Taking Bribe Over Medical Claim

Nagpur Clerk Held For Taking Bribe Over Medical Claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 13:15 IST

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A junior clerk in Nagpur has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to process a medical reimbursement claim, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • Junior clerk arrested in Nagpur for allegedly seeking a bribe.
  • The clerk demanded money to process a medical reimbursement claim.
  • Anti Corruption Bureau laid a trap after receiving a complaint.
  • The accused was caught accepting part of the demanded bribe.

A junior clerk posted at the State Employees' Insurance Service Dispensary in Panchpaoli in Nagpur was arrested on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe to process a medical reimbursement claim, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Details of the Bribery Case

Harshal Arun Kasbe (37) was caught during a trap laid by the ACB after a complaint was lodged against him, he added.

 

"The complainant had submitted a medical reimbursement claim of Rs 32,280. Kasbe allegedly demanded Rs 3,000 for clearing the file and sanctioning the payment. He was held while accepting Rs 2,000," the official said.

A case has been registered at Pachpaoli police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Kasbe, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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