Mumbai Education Clerk Arrested For Alleged Bribery

A senior clerk in Mumbai's education department has been arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe to approve a junior college, highlighting ongoing concerns about corruption in the education sector.

Key Points A senior clerk from Maharashtra's education department was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The clerk allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to approve a junior college's operation.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and apprehended the clerk while accepting the bribe.

The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A senior clerk of the Maharashtra education department was apprehended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange of granting approval to an institute to operate a junior college, officials said on Tuesday.

Bribery Accusation and Arrest Details

The accused was identified as Rahul Vitthal Shinde, posted at the deputy director's office located on Charni Road in South Mumbai, an official said.

Shinde had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant to give approval for Class 11 and 12 classes at the educational institute, he said.

ACB's Intervention and Legal Action

As the complainant was not willing to pay the bribe, he approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and lodged a complaint on April 13, he said.

On Tuesday, the ACB officials laid a trap at the education department office on Charni Road and apprehended Shinde while accepting the bribe, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Shinde and he was taken into custody, he said.