Second Accused in Salim Wastik Attack Dies After Encounter

The second suspect in the attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik has died following a police encounter in Ghaziabad, intensifying the investigation into the assault on the 'Ex-Muslim' content creator.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Second accused, Gulfaam, in the attack on YouTuber Salim Wastik, dies from injuries sustained during a police encounter in Ghaziabad.

Gulfaam, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was wanted in connection with the attack on Salim Wastik.

The first accused, Zeeshan, was killed in a separate encounter on March 1.

Salim Wastik, who runs a YouTube channel and describes himself as an 'Ex-Muslim', was attacked with sharp-edged weapons at his office.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against those disturbing law and order.

The second accused in the attack on YouTuber Salim Ahmed alias Salim Wastik, who was injured in a police encounter in Ghaziabad earlier on Tuesday, has succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Additional Director General (STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash had said that the accused, Gulfaam, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was injured in an encounter in the evening in the Indirapuram area and sent to the hospital for treatment.

In a post on X, the police said, "The final stop in the journey of crime. The notorious criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and wanted in connection with the murderous attack on Salim Wastik alias Vastavik in the Loni police station area, was arrested in an injured condition during a police encounter by Ghaziabad police.

He was declared dead by doctors during treatment.

Two illegal firearms and one two-wheeler stolen from Delhi have been recovered from the possession of the accused, the post said.

"On February 26, 2026, at around 8 am, Salim Wastik (YouTuber) was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by two persons at his office and was seriously injured. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital," it added.

The police said two illegal firearms and a two-wheeler stolen from Delhi were recovered from the accused.

According to police, on the morning of February 26, around 8 am, two persons attacked Salim Wastik with sharp-edged weapons at his office in the Loni area, leaving him seriously injured.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The first accused, Zeeshan, who also carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was killed in a separate encounter on March 1.

Ahmed, 50, runs a YouTube channel under the name "Salim Wastik" and describes himself as an 'Ex-Muslim'. He was allegedly attacked by two helmeted, bike-borne assailants at his office in the Ali Garden area of Loni shortly after morning prayers.

An FIR had been registered on a complaint lodged by his son, Usman, against seven named individuals.

Police had formed multiple teams to trace the attackers and were probing various angles, including personal enmity and ideological differences.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier directed officials to take strict action in the matter, saying those disturbing law and order would not be spared.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.