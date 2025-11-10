HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Classmate shot Gurugram student as he 'ignored' him

Classmate shot Gurugram student as he 'ignored' him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 11:33 IST

x

A Class 11 student who was shot at by his classmate in Gurugram 'angered' the accused as he was engrossed in his mobile phone and ignored the latter's repeated questions, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

They said the accused and another boy who was with him at the time of the incident have been apprehended and sent to a correction home in Faridabad.

The 17-year-old victim, who was shot at on Saturday at the house of the accused in Sector 48, suffered a shattered neck bone in the attack and his condition is stated to be critical, according to police.

 

His family has claimed that the accused held a grudge against the boy over an altercation the two had earlier. The accused used his father's licensed pistol to shoot his classmate.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh termed the incident extremely unfortunate and called on parents and schools to teach children "people skills" to prevent such incidents.

A senior investigation officer said all three students -- the victim and the two accused -- were classmates. During questioning, the accused revealed that the victim was looking at something on his mobile phone and did not respond to his question, despite being asked thrice. This "angered" the accused and prompted him to open fire, the officer said.

The accused and his friend were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a correction home in Faridabad, police said.

The injured student is fighting for his life at a private hospital.

According to police, the bullet went through his neck but some bullet fragments got lodged there, causing his neck bone to shatter. His condition remains critical.

DGP Singh said efforts will be made to train arms license holders to take better care of their weapons.

"I have instructed the SP and CP to alert arms license holders in their areas about such dangers," the officer said in a post on X.

He said they have been instructed to arrange necessary training for arms license holders to take care of their weapons properly.

"The generation that plays video games doesn't even know that shooting is not a game. Parents and schools should teach children 'people' skills. The situation should not come to any fights or quarrels at all," Singh said.

An FIR has been registered at Sadar police station in connection with the incident. According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, her son's school friend invited him to meet on Saturday. Her son initially refused, but the friend insisted and said he would come to pick him up.

She then allowed her son to go, and he met his friend at the Kherki Daula toll, she stated.

"About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. Because of this, my son's friend took him to his house and, along with another friend, shot him with the intention of killing him," the mother said in her complaint.

The accused's father, a resident of Patli village, works as a property dealer.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Student shoots classmate with father's pistol; critical
Student shoots classmate with father's pistol; critical
Tennis player shot dead by father in Gurugram
Tennis player shot dead by father in Gurugram
Shocking! 17-yr-old girl shot by stalker in broad daylight
Shocking! 17-yr-old girl shot by stalker in broad daylight
Prominent businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead in Patna
Prominent businessman Gopal Khemka shot dead in Patna
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead
Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

webstory image 2

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 3

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

VIDEOS

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of Elections claims Kapil Sibal targets BJP5:40

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of...

Indian cricket team arrives at Kolkata Airport ahead of 1st test against South Africa3:03

Indian cricket team arrives at Kolkata Airport ahead of...

Delhi suffocates under dense smog AQI soars past 350 in most places raising health concerns1:17

Delhi suffocates under dense smog AQI soars past 350 in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO