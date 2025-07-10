Tennis player shot dead by father in Gurugram

Radhika Yadav had made a steady mark in the ITF circuit, having broken into the top 200 in doubles, with a respectable ITF doubles ranking of 113.

In a deeply disturbing incident that has shaken the tennis and sporting fraternity, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a promising state-level tennis player was shot dead by her father at their residence in Gurugram’s Sector 57 on Monday morning.

The tragedy unfolded around 10:30 am on the first floor of a house in Sushant Lok Phase 2. According to preliminary police reports, Radhika’s father allegedly fired five rounds, three of which fatally struck the young athlete. She was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

"We got information from the hospital that a 25-year-old woman had died. She suffered three bullet injuries. We met the woman's uncle but he did not say anything. Then we went to the incident spot where we got to know that the woman's father had fired at her," IndiaToday.in reported, quoting police sources.

While the motive is still under investigation, NDTV cited that Radhika’s father had been reportedly upset with his daughter’s habit of making Instagram reels.

As per tenniskhelo.com, Radhika was born on March 23, 2000, had made a steady mark in the ITF circuit, having broken into the top 200 in doubles, with a respectable ITF doubles ranking of 113. She was known for her competitive spirit on court and her growing presence in the national tennis landscape.

The case is now under active investigation, and police are working to piece together the full sequence of events.