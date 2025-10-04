Indian student, working at US gas station, shot dead

An Indian student from Hyderabad was killed in the United Station when unidentified assailants opened fire at him at a gas station, his family said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Pole Chandrashekar had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. Photograph: @BRSHarish/X

Pole Chandrashekar was shot dead by the miscreants on Friday night in Dallas, they said, urging the government to help in repatriation of his mortal remains.

Chandrashekar, who completed his BDS in Hyderabad, had gone to US two years ago to pursue an MS. He completed the degree six months ago and was looking for a job, his brother Damodar told reporters.

To support himself, Chandrashekar was working part time at the gas station.

Expressing grief over the demise of the student, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Assuring support to the family of the deceased, Revanth Reddy said his government would extend all cooperation to bring back the body.

Expressing concern over the incident, BRS MLA T Harish Rao said he and other party leaders visited the bereaved family here and offered condolences.

It is tragic that Chandrashekar, a Dalit student from L B Nagar here, died in the shooting incident, he said in a post on X.

Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, urged the Telangana government to take steps to bring back the body of the deceased student.

In January this year, a 26-year-old student from Telangana, who was living in Connecticut in America, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons, while another man from Ranga Reddy district was found dead with bullet wounds in the US.

In September, a 30-year-old man from Mahabubnagar district died in California after allegedly being shot by police following a scuffle with his roommate.