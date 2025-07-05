HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bihar businessman, BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead

July 05, 2025 11:29 IST

Prominent Bihar-based businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Bihar-based businessman Gopal Khemka. Photograph: @rajeshkrinc/X

The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday in the Gandhi Maidan locality.

“Officers of the local police station and personnel in patrolling vehicles immediately reached the spot and secured the crime scene. Forensic experts are collecting evidence. Investigation is underway,” SP (Patna Central) Diksha told reporters.

 

“A bullet and a cartridge have been recovered from the spot. CCTV footage is also being examined. Preliminary investigation suggests he was gunned down by an unidentified bike-borne assailant,” she said.

According to Khemka's family members, his son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur.

Reacting to the incident, Bihar Congress Spokesperson Rajesh Rathod said it has once again “exposed” the law and order situation in the state.

“The Bihar government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed to check the deteriorating law and order. The state is witnessing cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, extortion and abduction everyday,” Rathod told reporters.

