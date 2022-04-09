Are Rajapaksas' Days Numbered?

In what appears to be more trouble for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's government, the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya party on Friday announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against the government if it fails to take steps to address the concerns of the public facing hardships due to the worst economic crisis in the island's history.

Please click on the images for glimpses of what Sri Lankans confront every day and the continuing protests.

IMAGE: People wait to buy kerosene at a Ceylon Petroleum Corporation fuel station. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: People leave after being informed that the fuel station is out of kerosene.

IMAGE: People queue to buy diesel.

IMAGE: A man rests while waiting in a line to buy diesel.

IMAGE: People are given free packets of biscuits while they wait in queue.

IMAGE: A member of the staff at the fuel station shows the level of kerosene inside the tank.

IMAGE: Police officers confront protestors near Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's Temple Trees residence.

IMAGE: A man, with the Sri Lankan flag draped around his neck, shouts slogans during the protest.

IMAGE: Police officers guard Mahinda's residence.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com