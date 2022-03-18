Why Are Sri Lankans Protesting?

Please click on the images for glimpses of angry protests in Colombo as Sri Lanka grapples with its worst ever economic crisis.
IMAGE: People block the main road outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's secretariat in Colombo, March 15, 2022, during a protest organised by the main Opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, against the worsening economic crisis that has brought fuel shortages and spiralling food prices. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
IMAGE: The special task force pushes back protestors blocking the main road outside the president's secretariat.
IMAGE: A man shouts slogans against President Gota.
IMAGE: Sloganeering amidst the smoke of firecrackers.
IMAGE: The special task force stands guard at the main entrance of Gota's secretariat.
IMAGE: Protestors block the road outside Gota's secretariat.
IMAGE: A week before the protest, an empty restaurant in Colombo seen after a power outage caused by the main two gas companies suspending supplies as Sri Lanka grapples with a severe foreign exchange shortage.
IMAGE: The power outage meant staff at a restaurant in Colombo had to use the traditional Sri Lankan wooden stove to cook meals.
IMAGE: A man who runs a home-based food business uses the traditional Sri Lankan wooden stove to make string hoppers during the power outage.
