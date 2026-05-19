Civic Staff Suspended After Children Drown In Latur

Following the tragic drowning of two children in an open wastewater pit, the Latur Municipal Corporation has suspended two employees for negligence, highlighting concerns over public safety and accountability.

Key Points Two children drowned in an open wastewater pit in Latur, Maharashtra.

The Latur Municipal Corporation suspended two employees for alleged negligence.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered in connection with the incident.

Local residents had complained about the unsecured wastewater pit in 2025.

The pit was used by the municipal corporation to collect wastewater from nearby houses.

The Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has suspended two employees and a case of culpable homicide has been registered after two children drowned in an open pit used for collecting wastewater, officials said.

The incident happened in Bodhe Nagar area of Ward No 16 on Sunday, sparking massive outrage among local residents.

Divya Ubale and Kartik Kamble apparently entered the pit, filled with water, on Sunday afternoon to retrieve a ball. Unaware of the depth, both children drowned on the spot.

Negligence Allegations and Public Outcry

The pit belonged to the municipal corporation and was being used to collect wastewater from nearby houses. After its protective covering collapsed, it remained open and unattended, officials said.

Local residents had reportedly submitted a written complaint to the administration in 2025, demanding that the pit either be filled or secured with safety measures.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

Police registered a case on Monday against four persons for allegedly digging the pit illegally.

The administration suspended sanitation inspector Santosh Randive and Zonal officer Santosh Ladlapure for alleged negligence following protests.

Further probe is on.