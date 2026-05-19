HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Civic Staff Suspended After Children Drown In Latur

Civic Staff Suspended After Children Drown In Latur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 21:14 IST

x

Following the tragic drowning of two children in an open wastewater pit, the Latur Municipal Corporation has suspended two employees for negligence, highlighting concerns over public safety and accountability.

Key Points

  • Two children drowned in an open wastewater pit in Latur, Maharashtra.
  • The Latur Municipal Corporation suspended two employees for alleged negligence.
  • A case of culpable homicide has been registered in connection with the incident.
  • Local residents had complained about the unsecured wastewater pit in 2025.
  • The pit was used by the municipal corporation to collect wastewater from nearby houses.

The Latur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has suspended two employees and a case of culpable homicide has been registered after two children drowned in an open pit used for collecting wastewater, officials said.

The incident happened in Bodhe Nagar area of Ward No 16 on Sunday, sparking massive outrage among local residents.

 

Divya Ubale and Kartik Kamble apparently entered the pit, filled with water, on Sunday afternoon to retrieve a ball. Unaware of the depth, both children drowned on the spot.

Negligence Allegations and Public Outcry

The pit belonged to the municipal corporation and was being used to collect wastewater from nearby houses. After its protective covering collapsed, it remained open and unattended, officials said.

Local residents had reportedly submitted a written complaint to the administration in 2025, demanding that the pit either be filled or secured with safety measures.

Legal Action and Further Investigation

Police registered a case on Monday against four persons for allegedly digging the pit illegally.

The administration suspended sanitation inspector Santosh Randive and Zonal officer Santosh Ladlapure for alleged negligence following protests.

Further probe is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Contractor Booked After Boy Drowns in Mumbai Construction Pit
Family Dispute Leads To Tragedy In Maharashtra
Family Dispute Leads To Tragedy In Maharashtra
Tragedy in Nagpur: Six-Year-Old Dies After Gutter Fall
Tragedy in Nagpur: Six-Year-Old Dies After Gutter Fall
What is price of human life, asks HC over death of 2 kids in Mumbai water tank
What is price of human life, asks HC over death of 2 kids in Mumbai water tank
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents
Tragedy in Jharkhand: Children Drown in Separate Incidents

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps community tradition alive3:25

In Kashmir, a 400-year-old fishing festival keeps...

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial football statue in Bengal2:18

Mamata Banerjee announces removal of controversial...

Indian Army Chief's message amid Iran war, West Asia crisis11:00

Indian Army Chief's message amid Iran war, West Asia crisis

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO