Tragedy in Nagpur: Six-Year-Old Dies After Gutter Fall

A six-year-old boy's tragic death after falling into an open gutter in Nagpur highlights the dangers of uncovered sewage drains and the need for improved safety measures in residential areas.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A six-year-old boy tragically died after falling into an open sewage gutter in Nagpur's Wathoda area.

The boy, Danish Fayyaz Ansari, was playing near his home in Sharda Nagar when the accident occurred.

Family members rescued Danish and rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegedly illegally dug gutter.

A six-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewage gutter in Wathoda area of Nagpur city on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Danish Fayyaz Ansari was playing near his house in Sharda Nagar when he fell into the gutter, allegedly dug by a neighbour, around 3.30 pm. Family members rescued him and rushed him to hospital, but he could not be saved, said an official of Wathoda police station.

Police registered an Accidental Death Report and further probe is underway, the official added.