HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tragedy in Nagpur: Six-Year-Old Dies After Gutter Fall

Tragedy in Nagpur: Six-Year-Old Dies After Gutter Fall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 21:29 IST

x

A six-year-old boy's tragic death after falling into an open gutter in Nagpur highlights the dangers of uncovered sewage drains and the need for improved safety measures in residential areas.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A six-year-old boy tragically died after falling into an open sewage gutter in Nagpur's Wathoda area.
  • The boy, Danish Fayyaz Ansari, was playing near his home in Sharda Nagar when the accident occurred.
  • Family members rescued Danish and rushed him to the hospital, but he could not be saved.
  • Police have registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegedly illegally dug gutter.

A six-year-old boy died after falling into an open sewage gutter in Wathoda area of Nagpur city on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Danish Fayyaz Ansari was playing near his house in Sharda Nagar when he fell into the gutter, allegedly dug by a neighbour, around 3.30 pm. Family members rescued him and rushed him to hospital, but he could not be saved, said an official of Wathoda police station.

 

Police registered an Accidental Death Report and further probe is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

7-yr-old drowns in Mumbai drain; 3rd such death in a week
7-yr-old drowns in Mumbai drain; 3rd such death in a week
6-year-old boy found dead in water tank in private school
6-year-old boy found dead in water tank in private school
Sachin, 9, died fetching water in the drought
Sachin, 9, died fetching water in the drought
Drought-hit Beed: 11-yr-old dies fetching water from well
Drought-hit Beed: 11-yr-old dies fetching water from well
Mumbai: 3-yr-old boy falls into storm water drain
Mumbai: 3-yr-old boy falls into storm water drain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Manisha Rani Stuns Everyone with Her Elegant Iftar Party Look1:09

Manisha Rani Stuns Everyone with Her Elegant Iftar Party...

Meet 'Pahad Pati': The Woman Who Guarded a Forest Alone for 15 Years!0:54

Meet 'Pahad Pati': The Woman Who Guarded a Forest Alone...

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly Impressed4:19

Aurangabad Youth's Innovation Leaves Bill Gates Truly...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO