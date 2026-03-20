G Sudhakaran to Campaign Against Minister P Prasad Over 'Unwarranted Remarks'

Kerala's political landscape heats up as CPI(M) rebel G Sudhakaran vows to campaign against Minister P Prasad, highlighting internal party conflicts and raising questions about the future of the state government.

Key Points CPI(M) rebel leader G Sudhakaran will campaign against Agriculture Minister P Prasad in Cherthala due to alleged unwarranted remarks.

Sudhakaran, contesting as an Independent, accuses Prasad of making statements without consulting CPI leadership.

Sudhakaran criticises the 'erosion of values' within the CPI(M) in Alappuzha, citing attacks on his family.

Sudhakaran questions the electoral ambitions of other CPI(M) leaders and their repeated contests.

Sudhakaran rules out the possibility of a third Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala, criticising 'political criminals' in the party.

CPI(M) rebel leader G Sudhakaran on Friday said he would campaign against Agriculture Minister P Prasad in Cherthala, accusing him of making unwarranted remarks.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakaran, who is contesting as an Independent candidate from Ambalappuzha with the backing of the UDF, said he had earlier decided not to take part in campaign activities outside his constituency.

"I had decided not to attend any election campaign outside Ambalappuzha. But now I have decided to campaign against Prasad in Cherthala as he has made unnecessary statements against me," he said.

Prasad had recently said that Sudhakaran's decision to contest the election was driven by his desire for power and that voters would reject him.

Sudhakaran alleged that Prasad made the remarks without consulting the CPI state or district leadership.

"He is the only person in the CPI who has spoken against me. The party has not officially commented on the matter so far," he said.

He said he now has every right to campaign for Prasad's defeat in Cherthala.

"I was silent, but he provoked me into taking this stand," Sudhakaran said.

He also claimed that Prasad had won the last election by a margin of around 6,000 votes and that his position was not secure this time.

Sudhakaran said that there would be no election committee or election conventions for him and that he would keep his campaign minimal.

Sudhakaran's Criticisms of CPI(M) Leaders

Rejecting CPI(M)'s allegation that he was driven by parliamentary ambitions, Sudhakaran questioned whether other leaders did not harbour similar aspirations.

"People are elected to the Assembly to strengthen the communist movement. Earlier, capable leaders were sent. Look at those being elected now," he said.

He also referred to leaders like A M Ariff, Saji Cherian and V N Vasavan, questioning their repeated electoral contests, and recalled that A K Gopalan had remained an MP until the end of his life.

"I joined the party in 1963 and now people are trying to teach me about it," he said.

Concerns Over Party Values

Sudhakaran said he had voluntarily distanced himself from the CPI(M) by not renewing his membership, citing what he termed as "erosion of values" in the party in Alappuzha.

He alleged that his old statements were now being used against him during the campaign and expressed anguish over attacks on his family by party workers.

He further alleged that Ambalappuzha MLA H Salam had contested the 2021 election projecting himself as Sudhakaran's successor, but later complaints were raised against him for allegedly working against Salam.

"These are the reasons why I am contesting this time. Even those in the top leadership who supported false complaints were not corrected," he said.

The four-time MLA said he would not comment on the UDF's decision not to field a candidate in Ambalappuzha.

"Local UDF leaders have met me and extended their support. I will contest as an Independent candidate for the people," he said.

He also ruled out the possibility of a third Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala.

"Political criminals, in the name of the party, are indulging in campaigning. People will not vote for them," he added.