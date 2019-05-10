Check out the 59 seats going to polls in Phase 6

The polling for the sixth phase on May 12 covers 6 states and one Union Territory.
59 seats spread across 6 states and one Union Territory go to the polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 12.
Polling for 424 Lok Sabha seats have been completed at the end of phase five.
In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.
The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.
The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.
The fourth phase saw 71 seats going to the polls on April 29.
The fifth phase saw 51 seats going to the polls on May 6.
Of the 59 seats going to the polls in the sixth phase, the BJP had won 44 seats in 2014 along with its NDA allies, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (1 seat) in Bihar and the Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (1 seat) in Uttar Pradesh.
All the 8 seats going to the polls in West Bengal were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress five years ago.
Of the 59 seats going to the polls on Sunday, the Congress won just 2 seats in 2014, one each from Haryana (Deepender Singh Hooda/Rohtak) and (Jyotiraditya Scindia/Guna) from Madhya Pradesh.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had won the Azamgarh seat in 2014. It was the only seat the Samajwadi Party won in 2014 of the seats going to the polls in the sixth phase.
This time, his son Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Azamgarh seat.
The senior Yadav contested the Mainpuri seat, which went to the polls in phase 3 on April 23.
Check out the seats going to the polls in the second phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.
|Bihar: 8 (out of 40)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Valmiki Nagar
|BJP
|Satish Chandra Dubey
|Paschim Champaran
|BJP
|Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
|Purvi Champaran
|BJP
|Radha Mohan Singh
|Sheohar
|BJP
|Rama Devi
|Vaishali
|LJP
|Rama Kishore Singh
|Gopalganj
|BJP
|Janak Ram
|Siwan
|BJP
|Om Prakash Yadav
|Maharajganj
|BJP
|Janardan Singh (Sigriwal)
|Haryana: 10 (out of 10)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Ambala
|BJP
|Rattan Lal Kataria
|Kurukshetra
|BJP
|Raj Kumar Saini
|Sirsa
|INLD
|Charanjeet Singh Rori
|Hisar
|INLD
|Dushyant Chautala
|Karnal
|BJP
|Ashwini Kumar
|Sonipat
|BJP
|Ramesh Chander
|Rohtak
|INC
|Deepender Singh Hooda
|Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
|BJP
|Dharambir S/O Bhale Ram
|Gurgaon
|BJP
|Inderjit Singh Rao
|Faridabad
|BJP
|Krishan Pal
|Jharkhand: 4 (out of 14)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Giridih
|BJP
|Ravindra Kumar Pandey
|Dhanbad
|BJP
|Pashupati Nath Singh
|Jamshedpur
|BJP
|Bidyut Baran Mahato
|Singhbhum
|BJP
|Laxman Giluwa
|Madhya Pradesh: 8 (out of 29)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Morena
|BJP
|Anoop Mishra
|Bhind
|BJP
|Dr. Bhagirath Prasad
|Gwalior
|BJP
|Narendra Singh Tomar
|Guna
|INC
|Jyotiraditya M Scindia
|Sagar
|BJP
|Laxmi Narayan Yadav
|Vidisha
|BJP
|Sushma Swaraj
|Bhopal
|BJP
|Alok Sanjar
|Rajgarh
|BJP
|Rodmal Nagar
|Uttar Pradesh: 14 (out of 80)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Sultanpur
|BJP
|Feroze Varun Gandhi
|Pratapgarh
|AD
|Kuwar Harivansh Singh
|Phulpur
|BJP
|Keshav Prasad Maurya
|Allahabad
|BJP
|Shyama Charan Gupta
|Ambedkar Nagar
|BJP
|Hari Om Pandey
|Shrawasti
|BJP
|Daddan Mishra
|Domariyaganj
|BJP
|Jagdambika Pal
|Basti
|BJP
|Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi
|Sant Kabir Nagar
|BJP
|Sharad Tripathi
|Lalganj
|BJP
|Neelam Sonkar
|Azamgarh
|SP
|Mulayam Singh Yadav
|Jaunpur
|BJP
|Krishna Pratap (K.P.)
|Machhlishahr
|BJP
|Ram Charitra Nishad
|Bhadohi
|BJP
|Virendra Singh
|West Bengal: 8 (out of 42)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Bankura
|TMC
|Sreemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen)
|Bishnupur
|TMC
|Khan Saumitra
|Tamluk
|TMC
|Adhikari Suvendu
|Kanthi
|TMC
|Adhikari Sisir Kumar
|Ghatal
|TMC
|Adhikari Deepak (Dev)
|Jhargram
|TMC
|Uma Saren
|Medinipur
|TMC
|Sandhya Roy
|Purulia
|TMC
|Dr. Mriganka Mahato
|NCT of Delhi: 7 (out of 7)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Chandni Chowk
|BJP
|Dr. Harsh Vardhan
|North East Delhi
|BJP
|Manoj Tiwari
|East Delhi
|BJP
|Maheish Girri
|New Delhi
|BJP
|Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi
|North West Delhi
|BJP
|Udit Raj
|West Delhi
|BJP
|Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
|South Delhi
|BJP
|Ramesh Bidhuri
