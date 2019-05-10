Check out the 59 seats going to polls in Phase 6

May 10, 2019 09:07 IST

The polling for the sixth phase on May 12 covers 6 states and one Union Territory.

IMAGE: College students paint faces to raise awareness about voting ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

59 seats spread across 6 states and one Union Territory go to the polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 12.

Polling for 424 Lok Sabha seats have been completed at the end of phase five.

In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.

The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.

The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.

The fourth phase saw 71 seats going to the polls on April 29.

The fifth phase saw 51 seats going to the polls on May 6.

Of the 59 seats going to the polls in the sixth phase, the BJP had won 44 seats in 2014 along with its NDA allies, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (1 seat) in Bihar and the Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (1 seat) in Uttar Pradesh.

All the 8 seats going to the polls in West Bengal were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress five years ago.

Of the 59 seats going to the polls on Sunday, the Congress won just 2 seats in 2014, one each from Haryana (Deepender Singh Hooda/Rohtak) and (Jyotiraditya Scindia/Guna) from Madhya Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had won the Azamgarh seat in 2014. It was the only seat the Samajwadi Party won in 2014 of the seats going to the polls in the sixth phase.

This time, his son Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Azamgarh seat.

The senior Yadav contested the Mainpuri seat, which went to the polls in phase 3 on April 23.

Bihar: 8 (out of 40) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Valmiki Nagar BJP Satish Chandra Dubey Paschim Champaran BJP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal Purvi Champaran BJP Radha Mohan Singh Sheohar BJP Rama Devi Vaishali LJP Rama Kishore Singh Gopalganj BJP Janak Ram Siwan BJP Om Prakash Yadav Maharajganj BJP Janardan Singh (Sigriwal)

Haryana: 10 (out of 10) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Ambala BJP Rattan Lal Kataria Kurukshetra BJP Raj Kumar Saini Sirsa INLD Charanjeet Singh Rori Hisar INLD Dushyant Chautala Karnal BJP Ashwini Kumar Sonipat BJP Ramesh Chander Rohtak INC Deepender Singh Hooda Bhiwani-Mahendragarh BJP Dharambir S/O Bhale Ram Gurgaon BJP Inderjit Singh Rao Faridabad BJP Krishan Pal

Jharkhand: 4 (out of 14) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Giridih BJP Ravindra Kumar Pandey Dhanbad BJP Pashupati Nath Singh Jamshedpur BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato Singhbhum BJP Laxman Giluwa

Madhya Pradesh: 8 (out of 29) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Morena BJP Anoop Mishra Bhind BJP Dr. Bhagirath Prasad Gwalior BJP Narendra Singh Tomar Guna INC Jyotiraditya M Scindia Sagar BJP Laxmi Narayan Yadav Vidisha BJP Sushma Swaraj Bhopal BJP Alok Sanjar Rajgarh BJP Rodmal Nagar

Uttar Pradesh: 14 (out of 80) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Sultanpur BJP Feroze Varun Gandhi Pratapgarh AD Kuwar Harivansh Singh Phulpur BJP Keshav Prasad Maurya Allahabad BJP Shyama Charan Gupta Ambedkar Nagar BJP Hari Om Pandey Shrawasti BJP Daddan Mishra Domariyaganj BJP Jagdambika Pal Basti BJP Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi Sant Kabir Nagar BJP Sharad Tripathi Lalganj BJP Neelam Sonkar Azamgarh SP Mulayam Singh Yadav Jaunpur BJP Krishna Pratap (K.P.) Machhlishahr BJP Ram Charitra Nishad Bhadohi BJP Virendra Singh

West Bengal: 8 (out of 42) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Bankura TMC Sreemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen) Bishnupur TMC Khan Saumitra Tamluk TMC Adhikari Suvendu Kanthi TMC Adhikari Sisir Kumar Ghatal TMC Adhikari Deepak (Dev) Jhargram TMC Uma Saren Medinipur TMC Sandhya Roy Purulia TMC Dr. Mriganka Mahato