Check out the 59 seats going to polls in Phase 6

May 10, 2019 09:07 IST

The polling for the sixth phase on May 12 covers 6 states and one Union Territory.

IMAGE: College students paint faces to raise awareness about voting ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI Photo

59 seats spread across 6 states and one Union Territory go to the polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on Sunday, May 12.

Polling for 424 Lok Sabha seats have been completed at the end of phase five.

 

In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.

The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.

The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.

The fourth phase saw 71 seats going to the polls on April 29.

The fifth phase saw 51 seats going to the polls on May 6.

Of the 59 seats going to the polls in the sixth phase, the BJP had won 44 seats in 2014 along with its NDA allies, the Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (1 seat) in Bihar and the Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (1 seat) in Uttar Pradesh.

All the 8 seats going to the polls in West Bengal were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress five years ago.

Of the 59 seats going to the polls on Sunday, the Congress won just 2 seats in 2014, one each from Haryana (Deepender Singh Hooda/Rohtak) and (Jyotiraditya Scindia/Guna) from Madhya Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had won the Azamgarh seat in 2014. It was the only seat the Samajwadi Party won in 2014 of the seats going to the polls in the sixth phase.

This time, his son Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Azamgarh seat.

The senior Yadav contested the Mainpuri seat, which went to the polls in phase 3 on April 23.

Check out the seats going to the polls in the second phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.

Bihar: 8 (out of 40)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Valmiki Nagar BJP Satish Chandra Dubey
Paschim Champaran BJP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal
Purvi Champaran BJP Radha Mohan Singh
Sheohar BJP Rama Devi
Vaishali LJP Rama Kishore Singh
Gopalganj BJP Janak Ram
Siwan BJP Om Prakash Yadav
Maharajganj BJP Janardan Singh (Sigriwal)
Haryana: 10 (out of 10)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Ambala BJP Rattan Lal Kataria
Kurukshetra BJP Raj Kumar Saini
Sirsa INLD Charanjeet Singh Rori
Hisar INLD Dushyant Chautala
Karnal BJP Ashwini Kumar
Sonipat BJP Ramesh Chander
Rohtak INC Deepender Singh Hooda
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh BJP Dharambir S/O Bhale Ram
Gurgaon BJP Inderjit Singh Rao
Faridabad BJP Krishan Pal
Jharkhand: 4 (out of 14)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Giridih BJP Ravindra Kumar Pandey
Dhanbad BJP Pashupati Nath Singh
Jamshedpur BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato
Singhbhum BJP Laxman Giluwa
Madhya Pradesh: 8 (out of 29)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Morena BJP Anoop Mishra
Bhind BJP Dr. Bhagirath Prasad
Gwalior BJP Narendra Singh Tomar
Guna INC Jyotiraditya M Scindia
Sagar BJP Laxmi Narayan Yadav
Vidisha BJP Sushma Swaraj
Bhopal BJP Alok Sanjar
Rajgarh BJP Rodmal Nagar
Uttar Pradesh: 14 (out of 80)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Sultanpur BJP Feroze Varun Gandhi
Pratapgarh AD Kuwar Harivansh Singh
Phulpur BJP Keshav Prasad Maurya
Allahabad BJP Shyama Charan Gupta
Ambedkar Nagar BJP Hari Om Pandey
Shrawasti BJP Daddan Mishra
Domariyaganj BJP Jagdambika Pal
Basti BJP Harish Chandra Alias Harish Dwivedi
Sant Kabir Nagar BJP Sharad Tripathi
Lalganj BJP Neelam Sonkar
Azamgarh SP Mulayam Singh Yadav
Jaunpur BJP Krishna Pratap (K.P.)
Machhlishahr BJP Ram Charitra Nishad
Bhadohi BJP Virendra Singh
West Bengal: 8 (out of 42)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Bankura TMC Sreemati Dev Varma (Moon Moon Sen)
Bishnupur TMC Khan Saumitra
Tamluk TMC Adhikari Suvendu
Kanthi TMC Adhikari Sisir Kumar
Ghatal TMC Adhikari Deepak (Dev)
Jhargram TMC Uma Saren
Medinipur TMC Sandhya Roy
Purulia TMC Dr. Mriganka Mahato
NCT of Delhi: 7 (out of 7)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Chandni Chowk BJP Dr. Harsh Vardhan
North East Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari
East Delhi BJP Maheish Girri
New Delhi BJP Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi
North West Delhi BJP Udit Raj
West Delhi BJP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
South Delhi BJP Ramesh Bidhuri
