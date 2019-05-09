When Swara went campaigning!

May 09, 2019 09:46 IST

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has taken the political plunge!

Well, not completely, but that hasn't stopped the actress from campaigning for her choice of candidates this election.

Here's a glimpse of the star on the trail!

Swara has been campaigning for East Delhi candidate Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party with zeal and vigour. Speaking of Atishi, Swara says that she's a politician who banks on her work for the people and not fame. Photograph: @ReallySwara/Twitter

Swara along with Jignesh Mevani held a padyatra for the AAP candidate. The star walked into shops with folded hands and addressed shoppers along the way. Asked about her campaigning, Swara says she's doing it for candidates who focus on development issues and on democratic values. Photograph: @ReallySwara/Twitter

In April too, Swara lent support to Communist Party of India candidate Kanhaiya Kumar by campaigning for him in Bihar's Begusarai constituency. Swara said she feels "aligned to Kanhaiya's views as a rational and patriotic citizen of the country". Photograph: @ReallySwara/Twitter

During one of the roadshows for Kanhaiya, Swara praised the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union and said she is not campaigning for the real ‘tukde-tukde gang’, who practice the divisive politics of hate, polarisation and cater to the needs of only one community or section. Photograph: @ReallySwara/Twitter

