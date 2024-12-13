News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Victim's husband 'ready to withdraw' case against Allu Arjun

Victim's husband 'ready to withdraw' case against Allu Arjun

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2024 20:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The husband of a woman who died when fans jostled during the December 4 premiere show of Pushpa 2 at a film theatre in Hyderabad, said on Friday he doesn't hold the film's male lead Allu Arjun 'responsible for the tragedy'.

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun addressing a press meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Bhaskar, the woman's husband, stated he was 'ready to withdraw' his case over the incident.

"Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case," he told reporters.

 

Bhaskar added that he was not informed by the police about Arjun's arrest and learned about it only from the news.

His eight-year-old son, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, has been undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad.

The city police arrested Allu Arjun on Friday in connection with the woman's death.

However, the Telangana high court granted him a four-week interim bail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Review: Fantabulous Allu Arjun!
Pushpa 2 Sells A Million Tickets!
Pushpa 2 Sells A Million Tickets!
Match-fixing scandal hits Sri Lanka T10
Match-fixing scandal hits Sri Lanka T10
I'm not here to please everyone: Labuschagne
I'm not here to please everyone: Labuschagne
'World Championships aren't just about chess'
'World Championships aren't just about chess'
Bangladesh: Hindus attacked 2,010 times, says report
Bangladesh: Hindus attacked 2,010 times, says report
More like this
Allu Arjun Gets Arrested
Allu Arjun Gets Arrested
Allu Arjun Thanks India For...
Allu Arjun Thanks India For...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances