News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » At Pushpa 2 Premiere, Woman Dies

At Pushpa 2 Premiere, Woman Dies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 05, 2024 10:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A woman died and her son was hospitalized due to asphyxiation as crowds "jostled" at a film theatre here during the premier show of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: A poster of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Photograph: X

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the cinema hall to have a glimpse of the actor, they said.

There were no arrangements by the theatre management or prior information about the arrival of the actor and other members of the film, police said.

 

A heavy crowd rushed ahead and the woman and her son, who were trying to enter inside the theatre, suffocated and fell unconscious apparently after being pushed by the crowd, police said, based on preliminary investigation.

A police official pointed out that the theatre was small, and it could not accommodate such a massive crowd.

Police personnel conducted Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the woman and her son and shifted them to a hospital, where the woman died and her son is undergoing treatment, a senior police official said.

To control the situation, police used mild force to disperse the surging crowd.

A case has been booked in connection with the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pushpa 2 Sells A Million Tickets!
Pushpa 2 Sells A Million Tickets!
Will Pushpa 2 End 2024 On A High?
Will Pushpa 2 End 2024 On A High?
Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Ups The Ante
Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Ups The Ante
EPL: Player sent off for pulling Cucurella's hair!
EPL: Player sent off for pulling Cucurella's hair!
How To Fix 5 Toxic Relationship Issues
How To Fix 5 Toxic Relationship Issues
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
Dada can take oath...: Shinde's banter with Ajit Pawar
PICS: Mbappe misses penalty as Real Madrid lose
PICS: Mbappe misses penalty as Real Madrid lose
More like this
'Pushpa 2 May Inaugurate 700 Cr Club'
'Pushpa 2 May Inaugurate 700 Cr Club'
Will Pushpa 2 Beat Jawan This Thursday?
Will Pushpa 2 Beat Jawan This Thursday?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances