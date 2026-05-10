NCP Leader Rupali Chakankar Grilled Over Godman Links

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar faces intense scrutiny as she is questioned by a special investigation team regarding her alleged ties to controversial godman Ashok Kharat, who is accused of rape and sexual exploitation.

Key Points NCP leader Rupali Chakankar questioned by SIT over links to arrested godman Ashok Kharat.

Chakankar resigned from state women's panel amid controversy surrounding her association with Kharat.

Ashok Kharat faces multiple charges including rape, sexual assault, and financial fraud.

Maharashtra government established SIT to investigate sexual assault and financial fraud cases against Kharat.

Allegations surface of Chakankar making numerous calls to Kharat, prompting further investigation.

NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Sunday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) for questioning over her alleged association with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is currently under arrest in rape and sexual exploitation cases.

Chakankar, who resigned as the state women's panel chief amid the controversy, said that she would fully cooperate with the probe. Her questioning began around 12.30 pm, said sources.

Ashok Kharat's Arrest and Allegations

The Nashik police arrested Kharat on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for three years. A probe, however, soon revealed a web of crime, including sexual assault, land grabbing, financial irregularities, as well as cheating using black magic, among others.

The Maharashtra government has set up an SIT to probe 12 cases of sexual assault and financial fraud registered against Kharat in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

Political Fallout and Resignations

Chakankar had to resign as chairperson of the State Women's Commission and as chief of the NCP women's wing after her links to Kharat came to light. Pressure had mounted on her after it emerged that she had performed rituals with Kharat, who is also the chairman of Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, where she is a member.

An official said that Chakankar was called to record her statement before the SIT and was being questioned at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik.

The SIT was likely to ask her about her association with Kharat and about the alleged use of her sister's bank account by the accused godman.

Chakankar's Response and Cooperation

Speaking to reporters, Chakankar said she would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation and respond to all queries raised by the police. "The SIT has some questions. I have come here to answer all those questions," she said.

Chakankar said that while several allegations had been made linking her to Kharat, cooperating with investigators was her responsibility.

Referring to allegations made by activist Anjali Damania against her, Chakankar said, "I don't know who is saying what. But you will get answers to all your questions after completion of the inquiry."

Earlier, Damania had demanded that Chakankar be investigated, claiming that she had details of call records showing that the NCP leader made 177 calls to Kharat, including a conversation lasting 22 minutes in a single day.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Nana Patole claimed that Kharat's life could be in danger in prison.

Talking to reporters, he alleged, "Four ministers in the state cabinet were connected to Kharat. We will write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking their removal."

Reacting to Patole's allegations, BJP leader and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Congress leader should reveal the names of the ministers rather than providing incomplete information.

He further assured that Kharat was safe in custody.

Kharat has been at the centre of a political firestorm, as he was well-connected, and photographs of him with political leaders have surfaced since his arrest.