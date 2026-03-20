Rupali Chakankar Quits as Women's Commission Chief After 'Godman' Links Surface

Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, has resigned amidst controversy surrounding her association with a self-proclaimed 'godman' accused of rape, sparking political uproar and demands for a thorough investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rupali Chakankar, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson, resigned due to her association with rape-accused Ashok Kharat.

Opposition parties criticised Chakankar's links to Kharat, who faces allegations of sexual exploitation and financial fraud.

Chakankar denied knowledge of Kharat's personal life but faced pressure to resign from opposition leaders and members of parliament.

Ashok Kharat was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over three years, prompting calls for a thorough investigation.

The Maharashtra government has directed strict action against Ashok Kharat following the rape allegations.

Facing flak from opposition parties over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Friday tendered her resignation.

Chakankar, who is also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to deputy Chief Minister and party president Sunetra Pawar.

According to sources, she met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the evening, and he asked her to resign.

In the letter addressed to Fadnavis, Chakankar stated that she was stepping down from the post with immediate effect.

She had been appointed to the post on October 15, 2024.

"Due to personal reasons, I am submitting my resignation from the post," the letter read, while also thanking the state leadership and colleagues for their cooperation.

Earlier, opposition leaders sought to corner the BJP-led government by highlighting Chankankar's links with the accused.

Opposition Allegations and Demands

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare claimed that under the influence of Kharat, who claims to be an astrologer, Chakankar 'cut' her 'anamika' or ring finger as part of some occult ritual. Andhare also showed photos where Chakankar is purportedly seen with a bandage on her ring finger.

Activist Anjali Damania too demanded immediate ouster of Chakankar. Kharat, who claims to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and is known as "captain", was involved in sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices and also in financial frauds and land grabbing, she alleged.

The demand for Chakankar's resignation intensified after it emerged that she had performed rituals alongwith Kharat, who heads Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust of which she is a member.

Arrest and Allegations Against Kharat

Kharat, who had several politcal leaders visit him over the years, was arrested in Nashik on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for three years.

Damania alleged that Kharat used to conduct rituals to influence devotees and exploit women.

Chakankar, in a post on X two days ago, had denied having any knowledge about Kharat's personal life.

Political Fallout and Investigation

Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati demanded that Chakankar step down, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut wanted to know who was protecting her.

Sources said chief minister Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the rape case involving Kharat, and directed strict action against him two weeks ago.

Kharat was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a 35-year-old woman. He called her to his office claiming that his predictions pointed to "threats" to her husband's life, gave her sedative-laced drinks, and raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025, the complaint said.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said a woman police official of Additional Director General rank should head the SIT probe in the Kharat case.