Home  » News » CCTV footage reveals what Saif's attacker did after stabbing

CCTV footage reveals what Saif's attacker did after stabbing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 18, 2025 14:45 IST

Crime Branch officials of Mumbai Police collected CCTV footage from a mobile shop in Dadar visited by the alleged suspect to purchase earphones after stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his apartment. The suspect had visited the shop, 'Iqra'.

IMAGE: A viral picture of the suspect in the attack on the actor Saif Ali Khan, captured on CCTV camera, in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"He (the suspect) visited my shop and purchased an earphone for Rs 50. He gave me Rs 100, I returned him Rs 50 and he left the shop. Some police officials came to the shop yesterday (Friday) and took away the CCTV footage. They enquired about the person (suspect). I wasn't aware of what he had done," Hasan, who works at the shop, told PTI Videos.

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds, including on his neck and near the spine, in a brutal attack at his house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.

 

He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

"My boy who works here told me that he gave earphones to him (alleged suspect) and later he. Some police officials came and took the CCTV footage yesterday," said shop owner Shakir.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
