CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing

CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing

January 16, 2025 19:43 IST

The Mumbai police are examining the CCTV footage showing the intruder who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra apartment with a knife escaping through the staircase, officials said.

IMAGE: The CCTV grab of the suspect in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing released by the Mumbai police. Photograph: ANI/X

The footage, captured at 2.33 am on Thursday, clearly showed the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared t-shirt and red scarf or gamcha while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building. The actor lives on the 12th floor.

A screen grab of the intruder's face as he glanced at the CCTV camera went viral. The police were examining the footage of the entire building premises to get more clues, an official said.

 

Several teams have been formed to nab the suspect, he added.

Besides the local police, the crime branch too is conducting a probe.

The attack, which took place around 2.30 am on Thursday after the intruder had somehow gained entry into Khan's flat and was spotted by his house help, left the actor grievously injured with a piece of knife lodged in his spine. He was operated upon at Lilavati Hospital to remove it.

A First Information Report was subsequently registered at Bandra police station on the domestic help's complaint under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 312 (armed robbery), 331 (4) (house break-in or trespass at night) and other relevant provisions, officials said.

The actor's representatives, in a media statement, said it was a "burglary attempt."

As per the preliminary probe, the intruder did not force entry or break into the actor's flat in `Satguru Sharan' building, but possibly sneaked in at some point earlier in the night, a police official said.

Khan's house-help, who raised initial alarm, also suffered a minor knife injury during the incident, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
