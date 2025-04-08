HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pawan Kalyan's son injured in fire at Singapore school

Pawan Kalyan's son injured in fire at Singapore school

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2025 11:38 IST

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's younger son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore, Jana Sena party said.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Photograph: @JanaSenaParty/X

The incident caused burns to Mark's hands and legs, while smoke inhalation also affected his lungs and he is currently receiving treatment in a hospital there, Janasena Party said in a press release.

"I promised the villagers in Kuridi near Araku Valley that I would visit them as per the schedule, and I am committed to completing the tour," Kalyan said in the press release.

 

He noted that after finalising development program arrangements in the tribal area, he would leave for Singapore immediately.

Further health bulletins on his son are awaited, said the release.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
