Abhay Rana, Wanted For Extortion, Extradited From Portugal

The Central Bureau of Investigation successfully coordinated the extradition of Abhay Rana from Portugal, who is wanted by Haryana Police for serious crimes including extortion and attempted murder.

Key Points Abhay Rana, wanted for extortion and criminal intimidation, has been extradited from Portugal.

The CBI coordinated with the MEA and MHA to secure Rana's extradition to India.

Rana allegedly threatened businessmen via social media for ransom payments.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Rana, leading to his arrest in Portugal.

Over 160 wanted criminals have been brought back to India through Interpol channels in recent years.

The CBI coordinated the extradition of Abhay Rana, facing an Interpol Red Notice and wanted by the Haryana Police for extortion, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, from Portugal on Saturday, officials said.

In an operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to secure the extradition of Rana, who was brought back to the country on Saturday by a Haryana Police team.

Details Of The Criminal Charges Against Abhay Rana

"The subject, namely Abhay alias Abhay Rana, was wanted by Haryana Police in a number of criminal cases registered in Haryana, involving offences such as extortion, criminal intimidation, operation of an organised crime syndicate, attempt to murder and issuance of life threats," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

More than 160 wanted criminals have successfully been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via Interpol channels, the officials said.

Ransom Demands And Intimidation Tactics

In the case concerned against Rana registered at Karnal, it was alleged that the subject, along with his associates, threatened local businessmen through social media platforms, including WhatsApp calls, for payment of ransom, the statement said.

"Those who failed to comply with the demands were assaulted by members of the syndicate. Upon completion of investigation, chargesheet has been filed against the subject before the competent court in the concerned case," it added.

The Role Of Interpol And The Extradition Process

The CBI, which is the nodal body in India for all matters related to the Interpol, got the Red Notice issued against Rana, the officials said.

The notice alerts all the Interpol member-states worldwide to detain a fugitive wanted by another member-state.

"After the subject was geo-located and arrested by the Portuguese authorities, an extradition request was submitted to them. Following due legal process, the Portuguese authorities granted extradition of the subject to India," the statement said.