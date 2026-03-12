Fugitive Gangster Deported and Arrested in Punjab for Triple Murder and Drug Trafficking

Punjab Police have arrested a fugitive gangster, Bhuvnesh Chopra, deported from a Central Asian country, in a major crackdown on cross-border drug trafficking and organised crime networks operating between Pakistan and India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhuvnesh Chopra, a fugitive gangster wanted for triple murder and drug trafficking, was deported from a Central Asian country and arrested by Punjab Police.

Chopra is accused of being a major facilitator of narcotics smuggling from Pakistan into Punjab and a prime conspirator in a triple murder case.

The arrest is considered a major blow to Pakistan-backed drug smuggling networks and foreign-based handlers orchestrating crimes in Punjab.

Punjab Police established the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters.

Chopra's arrest is expected to disrupt the logistics network of drug consignments entering Ferozepur and neighbouring border districts.

A fugitive gangster wanted in triple murder and narcotics trafficking cases was deported and subsequently arrested on Thursday, in what Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav described as a major breakthrough against cross-border organised crime.

Punjab Police, with the active support of central agencies, arrested Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish after he was deported from a central Asian country and arrested upon his arrival at the international airport in Delhi to face charges in numerous heinous crimes.

However, the police did not disclose the name of the country from which he was deported.

"With international cooperation and coordination, Chopra was geo-located. To track and restrict his movements abroad, a Red Notice (Red Corner Notice) and Look-Out Circular were issued," the DGP said in a video message which he posted on X.

With the support of the Government of India and the central agencies, his case was taken up at the international level and he was deported. He is now being brought to Punjab, the DGP said.

His arrest marks a major blow to Pakistan-backed drug smuggling networks and foreign-based handlers orchestrating crimes in Punjab, he said.

Sources said that Punjab Police had identified 61 foreign-based gangsters who are operating from abroad while executing criminal activities in Punjab through their local associates and Chopra, who hails from Ferozepur, is one of them.

To expedite their extradition, Punjab Police has set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) and it is currently pursuing these fugitive gangsters hiding abroad.

Chopra faces multiple cases in districts including Ferozepur, Fazilka and Patiala, police said.

Details of the Arrest and Charges

The DGP said that Chopra alias Ashish was a major facilitator of narcotics smuggling from Pakistan into Punjab and had managed to escape abroad to evade the law.

Giving details about the gangster's deportation and arrest, the DGP said in a post on X, "In a major breakthrough against cross-border organised crime, Punjab Police, with the active support of central agencies arrests fugitive Bhuvnesh Chopra @Ashish, a key accused wanted in the sensational #Ferozepur triple murder and multiple narcotics trafficking cases."

Sustained international coordination eventually traced his location to a Central Asian country, following which he was deported and arrested upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, the DGP said in the post.

"Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish was a major facilitator of narcotics smuggling from #Pakistan into Punjab and had earlier managed to escape abroad to evade law.

"Beyond drug trafficking, Chopra has also been the prime conspirator behind the August 2024 triple murder in Ferozepur, in which a young girl and two others lost their lives following a rivalry between Chopra and one of the victims, Dildeep Singh," he said.

The DGP said Chopra's arrest forms part of a sustained crackdown by Punjab Police on foreign-based handlers and fugitives who orchestrate criminal activities from abroad.

The newly constituted OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) unit has played a pivotal role in this operation, he said.

Impact on Drug Trafficking

Yadav said that Chopra's arrest is expected to significantly disrupt the logistics network of drug consignments entering Ferozepur and neighbouring border districts of Punjab, dealing a major blow to cross-border narcotics trafficking operations.

He said Chopra's arrest is a clear message to criminals and gangsters that even if they escape to foreign countries, the law will catch up with them and they will be brought back to face the law here.

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to ensuring that criminals and fugitives from law, whether they hide in India or abroad, are brought back to face the law," the DGP said.