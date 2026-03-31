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Why a CGST Officer Was Arrested for Alleged Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 22:16 IST

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A CGST Assistant Commissioner in Ratlam has been arrested by the CBI for alleged bribery, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the tax department.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • A CGST Assistant Commissioner in Ratlam was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a Rs 1.5 lakh bribe.
  • The arrest followed a complaint alleging the officer demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe.
  • The CBI caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe at the CGST office in Ratlam.
  • Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused following the arrest.

The CBI on Tuesday arrested a CGST assistant commissioner posted in Ratlam in an alleged bribery case of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

The CBI caught Shankar Parmar red-handed taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe, they said. The action came hours after Parmar allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, and a complaint was made against him.

 

Details of the Arrest

"The CBI registered the instant case on 31.03.2026 against Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Ratlam...and caught the accused Assistant Commissioner, from the CGST Office, Ratlam, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakh through the middleman," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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