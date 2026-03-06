GST Deputy Commissioner Arrested for Alleged Bribery in Nashik

A GST deputy commissioner in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the state's tax system.

The deputy commissioner of state tax (GST) and a private individual were arrested on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Nashik, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

He identified the arrested persons as deputy commissioner of state tax (GST) Somnath Dattu Paage (47) and private individual Amit Hiraman Jadhav (36). Machhindra Vitthal Donde (55), assistant commissioner of state tax (GST) is currently wanted in the case, he added.

Details of the Bribery Case

"Paage and Donde had conducted a raid at the complainant's office in Nashik and allegedly demanded Rs 1.25 crore to avoid action under GST provisions. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 1 crore. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB office in Mumbai and filed a complaint on Sunday," he said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap at the complainant's office in Nashik and caught Jadhav red-handed while accepting Rs 20 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe , the official said.

Investigation and Arrests

"A search at Paage's office led to seizure of Rs 2 lakh cash and mobile phones. The two have been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.