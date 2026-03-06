HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » GST Deputy Commissioner Arrested for Alleged Bribery in Nashik

GST Deputy Commissioner Arrested for Alleged Bribery in Nashik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 23:03 IST

A GST deputy commissioner in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the state's tax system.

Key Points

  • A GST deputy commissioner and a private individual have been arrested in Nashik for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe.
  • The officials allegedly demanded a Rs 1.25 crore bribe from a complainant to avoid GST action, later negotiated to Rs 1 crore.
  • The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the private individual red-handed accepting the first instalment of the bribe.
  • Rs 2 lakh in cash and mobile phones were seized from the GST deputy commissioner's office during a search.

The deputy commissioner of state tax (GST) and a private individual were arrested on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh in Nashik, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

He identified the arrested persons as deputy commissioner of state tax (GST) Somnath Dattu Paage (47) and private individual Amit Hiraman Jadhav (36). Machhindra Vitthal Donde (55), assistant commissioner of state tax (GST) is currently wanted in the case, he added.

 

Details of the Bribery Case

"Paage and Donde had conducted a raid at the complainant's office in Nashik and allegedly demanded Rs 1.25 crore to avoid action under GST provisions. The amount was later negotiated down to Rs 1 crore. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB office in Mumbai and filed a complaint on Sunday," he said.

Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap at the complainant's office in Nashik and caught Jadhav red-handed while accepting Rs 20 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe , the official said.

Investigation and Arrests

"A search at Paage's office led to seizure of Rs 2 lakh cash and mobile phones. The two have been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
