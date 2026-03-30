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Commercial Tax Officer Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 30, 2026 15:19 IST

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A Karnataka Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in India's tax system.

Key Points

  • A Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The tax official allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, settling for Rs 6 lakh to close a case related to Input Tax Credit.
  • The arrest was made by Lokayukta officials following a complaint from a businessman.
  • The businessman was eligible for an Input Tax Credit of around Rs 60 lakh and had already claimed Rs 34 lakh.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department, Bharath Kumar Hegde, was caught on Monday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, Lokayukta officials said.

Hegde, 48, was trapped while receiving the money from Ankola-based businessman Vishwajit Nayak, 53, following a complaint lodged with the Lokayukta, Bengaluru Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Shiv Prakash Devaraj told PTI.

 

"Acting on a credible complaint, our team conducted a trap and caught the accused officer while accepting Rs 6 lakh," he said.

Details of the Bribery Case

According to officials, Nayak had purchased eight tipper trucks in 2019 and was eligible for an Input Tax Credit (ITC) of around Rs 60 lakh, of which he had claimed Rs 34 lakh.

The Commercial Tax Department had registered a case alleging that the ITC was claimed illegally and had initiated an inquiry.

Nayak had been summoned four times earlier for questioning and was called again earlier on Monday.

It is alleged that the officer demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, but finally settled for Rs 6 lakh to close the case.

"A team led by Bengaluru Lokayukta SP Shiv Prakash Devaraj carried out the operation and secured the accused during the transaction," a Lokayukta official said.

"We have registered a case, and the investigation is in progress," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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