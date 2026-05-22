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Pune Lecturer Arrested In NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 19:20 IST

A Pune lecturer has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly leaking the NEET UG 2026 physics paper, intensifying the investigation into the nationwide exam scandal.

Key Points

  • CBI arrests Pune lecturer Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for allegedly leaking the NEET UG 2026 physics paper.
  • Havaldar, an expert appointed by the NTA, had access to the physics question paper.
  • The leaked questions were shared with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, a botany teacher, and later with aspirants.
  • Searches were conducted across the country, and incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones were seized.
  • The NTA cancelled the NEET UG exam held on May 3, and a re-examination is scheduled for June 21.

The CBI has arrested a Pune-based lecturer for allegedly leaking the physics paper of NEET UG 2026 to a select group of aspirants, officials said on Friday.

Key Accused Identified in NEET UG 2026 Leak

The CBI has arrested Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, presently employed with the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, terming her another "source" for the paper leak.

 

"The CBI has identified another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Involvement of National Testing Agency Expert

The agency alleged that Havaldar was involved in the NEET UG process after being appointed an expert by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"She had complete access to the physics question paper. In April, she shared some of the questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare," the statement said.

The CBI arrested Mandhare, a botany teacher from Pune, in connection with the NEET paper leak on May 16.

The agency found that the questions Havaldar shared with the aspirants tallied with the physics paper of NEET UG 2026.

Searches and Seizures Conducted

"The CBI conducted searches at various locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is underway," the agency said.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The CBI registered its case in the matter on the same day, based on a written complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Education Ministry.

"So far, 11 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar," the CBI spokesperson said.

The investigation so far has brought out the actual source of the paper leak, the agency said.

"The middlemen, involved in mobilising students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend special coaching classes where the leaked questions were shared, have been identified and arrested," the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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