More Arrests In NEET UG Paper Leak Case

The CBI has made further arrests, including a doctor and a physics teacher, in the ongoing investigation into the NEET UG paper leak, as the re-examination is scheduled for June 21.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CBI arrests Latur-based doctor Manoj Shirure for facilitating students in NEET paper leak.

Physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah from Pune also arrested for receiving leaked physics questions.

The total number of arrests in the NEET UG paper leak case has risen to 13.

CBI has conducted searches at 49 locations, seizing documents, laptops, and mobile phones.

NEET UG exam cancelled and re-examination scheduled for June 21 due to paper leak allegations.

The CBI has arrested a Latur-based doctor and a member of the physics faculty of a coaching institute in Pune in the NEET UG paper leak case, officials said on Wednesday.

Key Arrests in NEET Paper Leak Investigation

The agency arrested Manoj Shirure for allegedly playing a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of Renukai Career Centre (RCC) founder Shivraj Motegaonkar, in getting the chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni, they said.

Motegaonkar, who ran the RCC in Latur, was recently arrested in the case.

The agency also arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a physics teacher at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre, the officials said.

Ongoing Investigation and Seizures

Shah allegedly received the leaked physics questions for NEET UG 2026 from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar, they said.

With this, the total number of arrests made in the paper leak case went up to 13, the officials said.

"The investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. The CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

NEET Re-Examination Scheduled

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.