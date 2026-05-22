Food And Supply Official Held In Bribery Case

A Delhi food and supply official has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe related to the allotment of ration cards, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points CBI arrests Delhi food and supply official for alleged bribery.

The official allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 for ration card allotment.

The accused demanded Rs 100 per ration card for distribution.

Approximately 475 ration cards were involved in the alleged scam.

The CBI has arrested an assistant commissioner of the Food and Supply Department here in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said Friday.

Details of the Bribery Allegations

The agency arrested the officer in a trap operation on Thursday while allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 as a bribe.

The accused demanded Rs 100 per ration card for allotment and distribution of 475 ration cards, it alleged.

"It further alleged that approximately 120 ration cards were proposed to be allotted to each nearby shop, including the shop of the complainant, and accordingly, the total demanded amount from the complainant comes to about Rs 12,000," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.